August 11, 04:37 PM
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
754mm
Explosion at a metallurgical plant in Pennsylvania: dead and injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 656 views

An explosion occurred at the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works metallurgical plant, killing one person, leaving one missing, and injuring ten. The incident happened in the battery shop, causing structural collapse.

Explosion at a metallurgical plant in Pennsylvania: dead and injured

On Monday, an explosion occurred at the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, resulting in one fatality, one person missing, and ten injured. This was reported by UNN, citing ABC News.

Details

The incident happened on August 10, around 10:51 AM, in the plant's battery shop. After the initial explosion, several secondary explosions occurred, leading to structural collapse and debris that trapped workers. As a result, a rescue operation immediately began at the scene.

According to Casey Reiner, a representative of the county's emergency rescue service, most of the injured sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were promptly transported to local hospitals for medical attention.

Injured workers were transported to local hospitals for assistance, and search and rescue efforts at the plant are ongoing

- stated Governor Josh Shapiro on social media.

One of the deceased was identified as plant worker Timothy Quinn. The search for the missing worker continues. Authorities have not released details regarding his condition or the circumstances of his disappearance. The company is working closely with relevant authorities to determine the cause of the explosion. He also emphasized that the plant employs approximately 1,300 workers who adhere to high safety standards daily.

Out of an abundance of caution, we advise residents within a 1-mile radius of the plant to remain indoors, close all windows and doors, set HVAC systems to recirculation, and avoid activities that draw in outside air, such as exhaust fans

- recommends Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato.

However, air quality monitoring results showed no elevated levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) or sulfur dioxide above normal.

Recall

In July, a powerful explosion occurred at a fireworks warehouse in Northern California's Esparto area, causing a large fire and resident evacuations. Seven people are considered missing as a result.

Veronika Marchenko

