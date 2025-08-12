In the USA, a plane with passengers caught fire right on the runway: details

An aircraft accident occurred at Kalispell Airport in the USA. The cause was a malfunction of the aircraft during landing. 2 people sustained minor injuries. This was reported by UNN with reference to the local publication KBZK.

The first reports of the accident appeared on August 11, at 2:55 PM local time. According to preliminary information, a small aircraft experienced a problem on the runway and crashed into another on the taxiway. A fire broke out after the collision.

The plane was approaching the local airport when a technical malfunction occurred. During landing, it veered off, crashed into another small plane, and then caught fire. The fire spread to the grassy part of the taxiway. There were four passengers on board the aircraft, all of whom were able to exit the plane on their own. There were no people in the second plane, which was standing on the taxiway.