In the US, the house of the Governor of Pennsylvania was set on fire: the suspect was detained

In the US, a 38-year-old man was arrested for setting fire to the house of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, a Democrat who was considered a possible running mate for former US Vice President Kamala Harris during her presidential run last year. This was reported by the BBC, reports UNN.

"A 38-year-old man has been arrested and will be charged with allegedly setting fire to the official residence of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro," the statement said, citing authorities.

According to the investigation, the suspect was Cody Balmer. He is suspected of attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson and aggravated assault. Balmer's arrest came hours after Shapiro was awakened by law enforcement knocking on his door - they warned him of the arson.

Hours before the fire, Shapiro and his family were celebrating the first evening of Passover, a Jewish holiday (beginning on the evening of Saturday, April 12), at home.

Deputy Police Commissioner George Bivens said the suspect was carrying a homemade incendiary device and was apprehended in the Harrisburg area.

Authorities believe the suspect was able to jump over a fence around the house and get inside to start the fire, which is still under investigation.

The politician and his family members were evacuated and no one was injured. The fire was extinguished, but the fire caused significant damage to the house. According to police, the governor and his family were in another part of the brick house when the arson was committed.

Authorities offered a $10,000 reward for information about the perpetrator. It is unclear whether the information provided led to the arrest of Balmer, who remains in custody.

The Pennsylvania Governor's Residence is located in Harrisburg.

Joshua Shapiro has been the state's governor since January 2023, prior to which he was Pennsylvania's attorney general. The politician is a member of the Democratic Party, is married and has four children.

