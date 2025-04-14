In the US, the house of the Governor of Pennsylvania was set on fire: the suspect was detained

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 13179 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 11591 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 17238 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 26793 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 58026 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 55491 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

05:58 AM • 32975 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59360 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106232 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164370 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 49728 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41091 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 43676 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 45302 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 18990 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 13160 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 45898 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 57993 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 55469 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 164354 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19404 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20105 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 21824 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 23808 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26473 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

In the US, the house of the Governor of Pennsylvania was set on fire: the suspect was detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3732 views

38-year-old Cody Balemer is accused of arson at the home of Pennsylvania Governor Joshua Shapiro. The arson occurred at the residence in Harrisburg, the family was evacuated, and no one was injured.

In the US, the house of the Governor of Pennsylvania was set on fire: the suspect was detained

In the US, a 38-year-old man was arrested for setting fire to the house of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, a Democrat who was considered a possible running mate for former US Vice President Kamala Harris during her presidential run last year. This was reported by the BBC, reports UNN.

Details

"A 38-year-old man has been arrested and will be charged with allegedly setting fire to the official residence of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro," the statement said, citing authorities.

According to the investigation, the suspect was Cody Balmer. He is suspected of attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson and aggravated assault. Balmer's arrest came hours after Shapiro was awakened by law enforcement knocking on his door - they warned him of the arson.

Hours before the fire, Shapiro and his family were celebrating the first evening of Passover, a Jewish holiday (beginning on the evening of Saturday, April 12), at home.

Deputy Police Commissioner George Bivens said the suspect was carrying a homemade incendiary device and was apprehended in the Harrisburg area.

Authorities believe the suspect was able to jump over a fence around the house and get inside to start the fire, which is still under investigation.

The politician and his family members were evacuated and no one was injured. The fire was extinguished, but the fire caused significant damage to the house. According to police, the governor and his family were in another part of the brick house when the arson was committed.

Authorities offered a $10,000 reward for information about the perpetrator. It is unclear whether the information provided led to the arrest of Balmer, who remains in custody.

The Pennsylvania Governor's Residence is located in Harrisburg.

Joshua Shapiro has been the state's governor since January 2023, prior to which he was Pennsylvania's attorney general. The politician is a member of the Democratic Party, is married and has four children.

Let us remind you

Southern California Edison presented a plan to rebuild Los Angeles after the fires in January 2025. It also includes the construction of underground power lines in Altadena and Malibu.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Pennsylvania
Democratic Party (United States)
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79