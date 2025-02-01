Washington plane crash: army helicopter was used as a “taxi” for VIPs

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 42611 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 75648 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104130 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107338 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125828 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102796 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131244 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103641 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113356 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116950 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100058 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 29315 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114223 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 35102 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108696 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 42611 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125828 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131244 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163786 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153763 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 7713 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 13636 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108696 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114223 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138987 views
Washington plane crash: army helicopter was used as a “taxi” for VIPs

Washington plane crash: army helicopter was used as a “taxi” for VIPs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54390 views

The Black Hawk army helicopter that collided with the passenger plane in Washington, D.C., was serving as a VIP taxi. The helicopter belonged to the 12th Air Battalion and was used to transport senior U.S. officials.

The Black Hawk military helicopter that crashed into a passenger plane coming in to land in Washington, D.C., was being used as a "taxi" for VIPs. On that day, it was being tested for readiness to urgently transport senior US officials to a safe zone in the event of an attack on the capital. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

Both pilots were reportedly identified on Friday as Chief Warrant Officer 2nd Class Andrew Lloyd Eaves and Staff Sergeant Ryan Austin O'Hara.

The 12th Aviation Battalion, based in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, has been flying to and from hot spots, from Vietnam to Lebanon, for decades. But now the unit operates mainly within the United States, the WSJ writes.

In particular, he is responsible for the "continuity of operations plan". This allows the government to continue working in the event of events like the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Light plane crashes in Philadelphia: details01.02.25, 03:48 • 32208 views

The pilots also transport senior military and other officials to Washington. And Gold Tops helicopters have actually become a high-end air taxi for Washington VIPs, taking passengers to various locations in Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Maryland.

According to Andrew Logan, one of the founders of Helicopters of DC, a website that tracks helicopter operations, army helicopters sometimes transport three- and four-star generals from Fort Belvoir to the Pentagon.

"I've heard pilots say that they like being a taxi for generals," he said.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , 67 people died as a result of the collision between an American Airlines plane and a Black Hawk military helicopter. Among the victims were ice skaters with their mothers and coaches, a student from Ohio, Chinese citizens and a group of hunters.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
pennsylvaniaPennsylvania
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
virginiaVirginia
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
chinaChina

