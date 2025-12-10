Trump said he passed his third cognitive test with "flying colors"

US President Donald Trump said he recently passed his third cognitive test "with flying colors," commenting on discussions about his age and mental acuity. Bloomberg reports this, writes UNN.

As Trump stated, in addition to a series of "long, thorough and very boring medical examinations," he underwent cognitive function tests "three times, the last of which was recently."

I successfully passed all three tests in front of a large number of doctors and experts, most of whom I don't know. I was told that few people were able to "pass" this exam "with flying colors," and most perform very poorly, which is why many other presidents decided not to take it at all. - said Trump.

Trump, 79, said he released the information due to "inaccuracies" in The New York Times, which reported on the president's more limited public schedule and instances where he allegedly closed his eyes for long periods during meetings.

I actually believe that this is a subversive, perhaps even treasonous approach on the part of The New York Times and other newspapers – to constantly publish fake reports with the aim of slander and humiliation. - Trump wrote on social media shortly after speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania.

During Trump's first term, he was given the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, and he told reporters that he received a perfect score. The exam, which is used to diagnose cognitive impairment, requires participants to draw a clock, copy an image of a cube, and repeat a string of words.

Donald Trump recently stated his readiness to release the results of his MRI in response to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's doubts about his physical and mental condition. Trump noted that his MRI results are perfect.

In July, Trump underwent an examination that revealed chronic venous insufficiency. This condition is common among people over 70.

