White House releases Trump's MRI results, calling them "absolutely normal"

US President Donald Trump "remains in excellent overall health" after undergoing a "comprehensive examination," his White House physician reports, according to the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Captain Sean Barbabella on Monday released a memorandum stating that a detailed examination of the 79-year-old president's heart and abdomen showed "completely normal results."

He wrote that the president underwent an MRI during a medical examination in October "because it is beneficial for men in his age group to thoroughly assess the condition of their cardiovascular and abdominal systems."

The release of the memorandum came amid demands from Democrats, including Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, to release the examination results due to concerns about Trump's age in his second term.

Trump confirmed he recently had an MRI but did not disclose the reason for the examination

In his memorandum, Barbabella noted that no arterial narrowing impairing blood flow or abnormalities in Trump's heart or major vessels were found.

The doctor added that Trump's cardiovascular system generally "shows excellent health."

The American military emergency physician, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, also noted that the results of Trump's abdominal examination showed: "everything evaluated is functioning within normal limits, with no acute or chronic problems."

The doctor called the MRI a "standard procedure" for a "medical examination of a leader" for a person of Trump's age.

Earlier, the White House refused to explain why Trump underwent an MRI during his October examination, or which part of the body was examined.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt read Barbabella's memorandum during a briefing on Monday.

I believe this is quite detailed information in the name of transparency. The President promised this last night, and today we have fulfilled that promise. - said Leavitt.

Addition

Trump has been seen with swollen ankles and bruises on his right hand, and has also fallen asleep during meetings.

In July, the White House announced that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency — a condition of the veins that can cause leg swelling.

Recall

Recently, Donald Trump stated his readiness to release the results of his MRI in response to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's doubts about his physical and mental state. Trump noted that his MRIs are perfect.

In July, Trump underwent an examination that revealed chronic venous insufficiency. This condition is common among people over 70.