White House releases Trump's MRI results, calling them "absolutely normal"

$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 25975 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 34647 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 48605 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 40935 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 38757 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM • 32306 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 27547 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 24562 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 60368 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 21142 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1.1m/s
92%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"No agreements with Muscovites": Nawrocki emotionally spoke about "peace talks" with the Russian FederationDecember 2, 12:09 AM • 25818 views
National Security and Defense Council: Russia is preparing pressure on the front and loud statements for the Western audienceDecember 2, 02:19 AM • 24734 views
Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - SyrskyiDecember 2, 02:53 AM • 23412 views
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposal04:03 AM • 23726 views
The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVA07:07 AM • 14955 views
Publications
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 26000 views
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhotoDecember 1, 04:00 PM • 36211 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 42773 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 51010 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 60384 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Crimea
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 31432 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 33901 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 90452 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 65797 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 81983 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Financial Times
S-300 missile system
Social network

White House releases Trump's MRI results, calling them "absolutely normal"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

US President Donald Trump is in excellent health, as evidenced by "absolutely normal" MRI results of his heart and abdomen. The 79-year-old president's examination was conducted in October and confirmed the absence of problems.

White House releases Trump's MRI results, calling them "absolutely normal"

US President Donald Trump "remains in excellent overall health" after undergoing a "comprehensive examination," his White House physician reports, according to the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Captain Sean Barbabella on Monday released a memorandum stating that a detailed examination of the 79-year-old president's heart and abdomen showed "completely normal results."

He wrote that the president underwent an MRI during a medical examination in October "because it is beneficial for men in his age group to thoroughly assess the condition of their cardiovascular and abdominal systems."

The release of the memorandum came amid demands from Democrats, including Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, to release the examination results due to concerns about Trump's age in his second term.

Trump confirmed he recently had an MRI but did not disclose the reason for the examination27.10.25, 20:23 • 6393 views

In his memorandum, Barbabella noted that no arterial narrowing impairing blood flow or abnormalities in Trump's heart or major vessels were found.

The doctor added that Trump's cardiovascular system generally "shows excellent health."

The American military emergency physician, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, also noted that the results of Trump's abdominal examination showed: "everything evaluated is functioning within normal limits, with no acute or chronic problems."

The doctor called the MRI a "standard procedure" for a "medical examination of a leader" for a person of Trump's age.

Earlier, the White House refused to explain why Trump underwent an MRI during his October examination, or which part of the body was examined.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt read Barbabella's memorandum during a briefing on Monday.

I believe this is quite detailed information in the name of transparency. The President promised this last night, and today we have fulfilled that promise.

- said Leavitt.

Addition

Trump has been seen with swollen ankles and bruises on his right hand, and has also fallen asleep during meetings.

In July, the White House announced that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency — a condition of the veins that can cause leg swelling.

Recall

Recently, Donald Trump stated his readiness to release the results of his MRI in response to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's doubts about his physical and mental state. Trump noted that his MRIs are perfect.

In July, Trump underwent an examination that revealed chronic venous insufficiency. This condition is common among people over 70.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
US Elections
Tim Walz
White House
Iraq
Afghanistan
Donald Trump