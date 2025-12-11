In 2026, utility tariffs in Russia will increase by an average of almost 18%, and in some regions — by more than 40%, as the Kremlin can no longer cope with financing the war, UNN reports with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Details

According to the Center, the increase will take place in two stages: from January 1 — an indexation of 1.7% for everyone, and from October 1 — the main jump. Formally, this is explained by the "need for infrastructure development", but the real reason is much more trivial — money is needed for the war.

The Kremlin can no longer cope with financing the war: military spending is eating up the budget faster than the authorities can patch holes. Against the backdrop of record spending on the army, the state is shifting this burden to ordinary citizens. - the message says.t

The Center emphasizes that the increase in tariffs is another signal that the regime's resources are rapidly dwindling. Russians should prepare for new levies and hidden taxes, because for the Kremlin, continuing the war is more important than the well-being of its own population.

Strikes from Irkutsk to Kamchatka: Russia's road maintenance crisis escalates