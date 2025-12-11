$42.280.10
Looking for money for war: utility tariffs in Russia will increase by 18%

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

In 2026, utility tariffs in Russia will increase by almost 18% on average, and in some regions by more than 40%. This is due to the fact that the Kremlin can no longer cope with financing the war.

Looking for money for war: utility tariffs in Russia will increase by 18%

In 2026, utility tariffs in Russia will increase by an average of almost 18%, and in some regions — by more than 40%, as the Kremlin can no longer cope with financing the war, UNN reports with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Details

According to the Center, the increase will take place in two stages: from January 1 — an indexation of 1.7% for everyone, and from October 1 — the main jump. Formally, this is explained by the "need for infrastructure development", but the real reason is much more trivial — money is needed for the war.

The Kremlin can no longer cope with financing the war: military spending is eating up the budget faster than the authorities can patch holes. Against the backdrop of record spending on the army, the state is shifting this burden to ordinary citizens.

- the message says.t

The Center emphasizes that the increase in tariffs is another signal that the regime's resources are rapidly dwindling. Russians should prepare for new levies and hidden taxes, because for the Kremlin, continuing the war is more important than the well-being of its own population.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
State budget
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Electricity