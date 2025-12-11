TCC employees in Odesa beat and wanted to mobilize a defender of Mariupol who had recently been released from captivity

In Odesa, military personnel of the Territorial Recruitment Center (TRC) detained Roman Pokydko, a serviceman of the 36th separate marine brigade, who had been released from enemy captivity six months ago and was undergoing rehabilitation in Odesa. TRC military personnel used tear gas against him and beat him, after which, while the car was moving, they threw the serviceman out of the vehicle. The TRC stated that they had launched an investigation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the public organization "State Protection. Odesa" and the Odesa Regional TRC and SP.

As reported by the NGO, an unacceptable incident of violation of a serviceman's rights by TRC SP employees recently occurred in Odesa. This concerns Roman Pokydko, a defender of Mariupol and a soldier of the 36th separate marine brigade, who was released from enemy captivity six months ago and was undergoing rehabilitation in Odesa.

According to available data, on December 4, a group of 9 people, who introduced themselves as employees of the Peresyp district TRC, stopped the marine on Semena Paliia Street. Despite the documents he presented: a military ID, medical certificates, and a combatant's certificate, Roman Pokydko was pushed into the TRC service car. They inflicted bodily harm on him: they used tear gas against him and beat him. After that, while the car was moving, they threw Roman out of the car, thereby creating a threat to the serviceman's life. During this incident, TRC representatives did not use body cameras. - stated the NGO.

The organization added that the serviceman is currently undergoing a medical examination in the hospital, and following the incident, a statement was filed with the Suvorovsky police department in Odesa, however, as noted by the NGO, it is currently unknown whether the data has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.

The Odesa Regional TRC and SP stated that the leadership is aware of this incident.

By order of the head of the Odesa Regional TRC and SP, an official investigation has already been appointed and is underway. We emphasize that the reaction to the event occurred before it was publicized in the information space. The purpose of the inspection is to objectively clarify all circumstances, identify the actual participants in the event, and determine the extent of their guilt. We provide full and comprehensive assistance to law enforcement agencies to establish the truth. - the statement reads.

The TRC added that the leadership's position is unequivocal – the status of a serviceman deserves the highest respect.

If, during the investigation, it is proven that TRC and SP servicemen exceeded their authority or committed illegal actions against a fellow serviceman, they will face the strictest punishment provided by law. - noted the TRC.

The public organization also added that the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa Oblast reported: "Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for causing bodily harm."

