A new wave of flu is spreading across the world: doctors are concerned about the H3N2 strain

Dozens of countries on all continents have been hit by a new wave of influenza, the main culprit of which is a new, particularly dangerous strain of H3N2. This variant of the virus, first detected in Australia and New Zealand, has already been recorded in more than 30 countries worldwide. This is stated in the BBC material, writes UNN.

Since this strain was rarely encountered before, people have insufficient immunity to it. Derek Smith, director of the Centre for Pathogen Evolution at Cambridge University, explained that H3N2 has undergone seven significant mutations. Professor Smith predicts that the virus "will almost certainly sweep across the globe."

Although the symptoms may be no worse than a common flu (sudden fever, body aches, weakness), the large number of people without immunity increases the risk of mass infection. Nicola Lewis, director of the Worldwide Influenza Centre, expressed concern: "We haven't seen a virus like this in a long time. Unusual dynamics."

The UK is seeing a sharp increase in hospitalizations: in England, at the beginning of December, an average of 2,660 people with flu were admitted to hospitals daily, and it is predicted that by December 14, this number could rise to 5-8 thousand per day. Many British hospitals and schools have already introduced mandatory mask-wearing.

What is the danger of the new H3N2 flu strain?

The mutation of the H3N2 virus is significant, so most of the population does not have stable immunity. This means that, although the symptoms may be standard, a significantly larger number of people can become infected. For elderly and weakened individuals, this virus, like any flu, can be fatal.

