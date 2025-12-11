A new wave of flu is spreading across the world: doctors are concerned about the H3N2 strain

$42.280.10
49.220.12
ukenru
05:49 PM • 11292 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 19084 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 20461 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 23905 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 33136 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 18811 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 20620 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
December 11, 11:58 AM • 16764 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
December 11, 11:00 AM • 16896 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
December 11, 10:29 AM • 17267 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
3.1m/s
91%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Putin ordered to continue the offensive in Ukraine and capture SiverskVideoDecember 11, 03:25 PM • 4868 views
Change in wind over the Pacific Ocean could trigger record global warming in 2026 – climatologistsPhotoDecember 11, 03:57 PM • 4308 views
Ukrainian drones attacked two chemical plants in Russia: Madyar revealed detailsDecember 11, 04:11 PM • 5160 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for holding presidential elections in UkraineDecember 11, 05:10 PM • 4152 views
Kyiv under pressure: Ukraine finds it difficult to cope with Donald Trump's "destructive peace plans" – The EconomistDecember 11, 05:23 PM • 5972 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 33140 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 43623 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 44923 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 55956 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 56884 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Belarus
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 27269 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 30534 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 36034 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 31901 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 40640 views
Actual
Technology
ChatGPT
Heating
The Economist
Social network

A new wave of flu is spreading across the world: doctors are concerned about the H3N2 strain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2576 views

A new wave of flu, caused by the H3N2 strain, has swept across dozens of countries. The virus, which has undergone seven mutations, has spread to more than 30 countries, causing concern among medical professionals.

A new wave of flu is spreading across the world: doctors are concerned about the H3N2 strain

Dozens of countries on all continents have been hit by a new wave of influenza, the main culprit of which is a new, particularly dangerous strain of H3N2. This variant of the virus, first detected in Australia and New Zealand, has already been recorded in more than 30 countries worldwide. This is stated in the BBC material, writes UNN.

Details

Since this strain was rarely encountered before, people have insufficient immunity to it. Derek Smith, director of the Centre for Pathogen Evolution at Cambridge University, explained that H3N2 has undergone seven significant mutations. Professor Smith predicts that the virus "will almost certainly sweep across the globe."

"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join it10.12.25, 19:55 • 55956 views

Although the symptoms may be no worse than a common flu (sudden fever, body aches, weakness), the large number of people without immunity increases the risk of mass infection. Nicola Lewis, director of the Worldwide Influenza Centre, expressed concern: "We haven't seen a virus like this in a long time. Unusual dynamics."

The UK is seeing a sharp increase in hospitalizations: in England, at the beginning of December, an average of 2,660 people with flu were admitted to hospitals daily, and it is predicted that by December 14, this number could rise to 5-8 thousand per day. Many British hospitals and schools have already introduced mandatory mask-wearing.

What is the danger of the new H3N2 flu strain?

The mutation of the H3N2 virus is significant, so most of the population does not have stable immunity. This means that, although the symptoms may be standard, a significantly larger number of people can become infected. For elderly and weakened individuals, this virus, like any flu, can be fatal.

Four countries experience outbreaks of incurable mosquito-borne disease: CDC warns travelers10.12.25, 08:54 • 4776 views

Stepan Haftko

HealthNews of the World
England