Trump confirmed he recently had an MRI but did not disclose the reason for the examination

US President Donald Trump said he had an MRI during his last medical examination at Walter Reed, but refused to explain why the procedure was needed. This is Trump's first comment on his second medical examination this year, UNN writes with reference to Reuters.

Details

Trump said on Monday that he had an MRI during his last visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, but he declined to provide details on the reason for the scan, advising reporters to "ask the doctors," the publication writes. This is the 79-year-old Trump's first comment on his second medical examination this year.

The October 10 visit, officially called a routine annual check-up, raised questions about the president's health, as it took place just six months after the previous thorough examination. Traditionally, a comprehensive medical examination for the president is conducted once a year.

I did it. I had an MRI. It was perfect – Trump told reporters during a flight to Tokyo.

The White House also did not immediately provide details on the reason for the MRI. Trump noted that his doctors had prepared a "very convincing" report on the examination for reporters.

Trump remains in exceptional health, demonstrating high cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance – said Trump's doctor Sean Barbabella in a memo released after the visit.

The doctor noted in the memo that the examination helped prepare for Trump's upcoming foreign trips and included advanced imaging, laboratory tests, and preventive medical examinations.

Addition

In July, the White House reported that Trump had swollen shins and bruises on his right arm, after it became visible in a photo.

Dr. Sean Barbabella explained that the swelling was caused by "chronic venous insufficiency" - a common condition, especially in people over 70. The bruise on his arm, she said, was related to mild soft tissue irritation from frequent handshakes and taking aspirin as part of standard cardiovascular disease prevention.

Earlier, UNN wrote that US President Donald Trump began his Asian tour with a royal reception in Japan, where he met with Emperor Naruhito and discussed economic and defense issues. A key moment of the trip will be a meeting with Xi Jinping to discuss a trade truce and Russia's war against Ukraine.