ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 40663 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 74578 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103961 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107197 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125625 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102729 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131077 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103627 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113349 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116944 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 99432 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 27994 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114038 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 33952 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108510 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 40693 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125627 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131078 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163674 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153672 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 6903 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 13014 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108510 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114038 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138951 views
Actual
Today is Groundhog Day: what it means and portends

Today is Groundhog Day: what it means and portends

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33250 views

This year, due to his unstable condition, Kharkiv marmot soothsayer Tymko III will predict the arrival of spring from the comfort of his home. The traditional prediction will take place at the biological station in the Velykoburlutska community only in the presence of biologists.

Today, on February 2, everyone in Ukraine and many other countries around the world is celebrating Groundhog Day, an event that is believed to be the sign of the end of winter and the beginning of spring, UNN reports.

In ancient Rome, on February 2, a hedgehog was woken up from its hibernation and its behavior was used to predict the arrival of spring. The custom has been preserved by Western European peoples, including the Germans.

And it was the German settlers who settled in the United States in the 1700s who brought with them the custom of waking up a hedgehog to learn about changes in the weather. However, there were not enough hedgehogs in those parts, but there were marmots, which also spend the winter in hibernation.

The official date of Groundhog Day is February 2, 1886. At that time, the local newspaper of Punxsutawney, a city in Pennsylvania, published the news that on Groundhog Day, the animal did not see its shadow. The Punxsutawney groundhog was named Big Phil, and since then all of his local successors have been named after him.

Observing a groundhog coming out of its hiding place on this day, you need to pay attention to its behavior, which can determine the proximity of the long-awaited spring. If it is a cloudy day and the groundhog cannot see its shadow, but calmly leaves its burrow, it is highly likely that winter will soon end and spring is expected to be early this year. If the day is sunny and the groundhog sees its shadow and goes back to hide in the hole, then winter will most likely last another six weeks.

Ukraine has its own soothsayer, a marmot named Tymko, who lives in the Kharkiv region. He makes predictions at the biological station of V. N. Karazin Kharkiv National University in the village of Haidarakh.

Image

In 2022, the groundhog Tymko III made a prediction that spring in Ukraine was supposed to come on schedule, but it was supposed to be unstable and cold. Indeed, the spring of 2022 was cold and people wore winter jackets almost until May.

Subsequently, in May 2022, it became known that Kharkiv marmot Tymko was under Russian occupation. Together with Tymko, there were up to 38 other marmots under Russian occupation, who lived at the biological station of V. N. Karazin Kharkiv National University on the territory of the Velykyi Burlutskyi community.

The Velykoburlutska community was liberated from the Russian occupiers on September 11, 2022.

In 2023, Babak Tymko gave a "forecast" that spring would come in mid-March.

At the time, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center commented on the groundhog's "predictions", saying that it had nothing to do with serious scientific forecasts and weather forecasting.

"The idea of this holiday remains unchanged - to draw attention to biodiversity and preservation of the Ukrainian steppe" (in Ukraine), say the co-organizers of the event.

Last year, Tymko the Groundhog predicted on February 2 that spring in 2024 would arrive in six weeks. 

However, Ukrainians felt the real spring warmth in April.

In 2019, the groundhog Timko predicted who would take the Iron Throne in the Game of Thrones series. Timko III decided from the photos of Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, and Cersei Lanister that the Night King would take the Iron Throne.

However, the Night King was killed by Arya Stark and Bran Stark took the throne. Winterfell became independent under Sansa Stark.

However, changes are expected this year.

The head of the press service of V. N. Karazin Kharkiv National University, Lilia Zmiy, told a UNN journalist that due to the unstable condition of the marmot Tymko III, for the first time, he will make a forecast for spring remotely - in his hibernation and only in the presence of biologists.

"He does this because of the danger of transportation, and also because he wakes up and takes naps. It's best for him to be in a more familiar environment," Zmiy explained.

In this way, Tymko will herald the arrival of spring this year right from his home - a biological steppe hospital in the Velykyi Burlutskyi community.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society
pennsylvaniaPennsylvania
romeRome
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising