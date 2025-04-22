With a wounded ear and against the backdrop of the US flag: The media showed a portrait of Trump, gifted by Putin

A Russian artist has shown a portrait of US President Donald Trump, which was gifted by dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

The portrait of Trump was painted by the famous Russian artist Nikas Safronov. He stated that he did not take money for it and did not know that he was making the portrait on the order of the Kremlin.

In Safronov's painting, Trump is depicted during a pre-election rally in Pennsylvania after the assassination attempt on July 13, 2024. Then Trump was shot: he was wounded in the right ear.

Secret Service agents later killed the shooter. The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

It was important for me to show the blood, the scar and his bravery during the assassination attempt on his life. He did not break down and was not afraid, but raised his hand to show that he is one with America and will return what it deserves. – Safronov said in a comment to CNN.

He added that Putin himself contacted him and told him that this portrait of Trump was an important step in improving relations between Moscow and Washington.

