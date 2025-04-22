$41.380.02
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 36184 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 55884 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 81614 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 134643 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 109443 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 221927 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 113306 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 84299 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 68856 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 42472 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
With a wounded ear and against the backdrop of the US flag: The media showed a portrait of Trump, gifted by Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1264 views

Russian artist Nikas Safronov painted a portrait of Trump commissioned by Putin. In the painting, Trump is depicted wounded in the ear after an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania.

With a wounded ear and against the backdrop of the US flag: The media showed a portrait of Trump, gifted by Putin

A Russian artist has shown a portrait of US President Donald Trump, which was gifted by dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

The portrait of Trump was painted by the famous Russian artist Nikas Safronov. He stated that he did not take money for it and did not know that he was making the portrait on the order of the Kremlin.

In Safronov's painting, Trump is depicted during a pre-election rally in Pennsylvania after the assassination attempt on July 13, 2024. Then Trump was shot: he was wounded in the right ear.

Secret Service agents later killed the shooter. The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

It was important for me to show the blood, the scar and his bravery during the assassination attempt on his life. He did not break down and was not afraid, but raised his hand to show that he is one with America and will return what it deserves.

– Safronov said in a comment to CNN.

He added that Putin himself contacted him and told him that this portrait of Trump was an important step in improving relations between Moscow and Washington.

Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"22.04.25, 08:22 • 78676 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
United States Secret Service
Pennsylvania
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Ukraine
