$41.120.13
48.290.09
ukenru
05:01 AM • 342 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 22834 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 64537 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 36720 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 38991 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 38442 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 70060 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 90936 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 71230 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 35472 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
3.3m/s
62%
756mm
Popular news
16 Russian drones have already been found in Poland, one of them crashed near a military baseSeptember 10, 07:42 PM • 20537 views
Since the beginning of the day, there have been 153 combat engagements at the front: Russia is exerting the most pressure in several directionsSeptember 10, 07:49 PM • 4812 views
Military Medical Examination of the Armed Forces of Ukraine extends to other law enforcement agencies - SvyrydenkoSeptember 10, 08:09 PM • 4420 views
He was against aid to Ukraine, called for giving Crimea to Russia, and criticized Zelenskyy: what is Charlie Kirk known for?September 10, 09:47 PM • 3998 views
ATESH agents attacked an air defense plant in Tula (video)Video01:25 AM • 16565 views
Publications
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history05:01 AM • 354 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 64589 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 70092 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 51515 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideoSeptember 10, 08:44 AM • 90976 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Lithuania
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 18031 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 83045 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 75354 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 71225 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 139624 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Twitter
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Pantsir missile system

Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

On September 11, 2001, 19 Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four planes, directing them at the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania. 2,977 people died, which led to a radical rethinking of airport security systems worldwide.

Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history

On September 11, 2001, 19 suicide terrorists from the Islamist group "Al-Qaeda" hijacked four passenger airliners and directed them towards pre-determined targets – the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon building. Another plane crashed in a deserted area when passengers tried to fight off the terrorists. We tell the story of the bloodiest terrorist attack in human history in the UNN material.   

September 11 attacks

The September 11, 2001 attacks were carried out by 19 Al-Qaeda extremists who hijacked four passenger planes. Two of them they directed at the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York, and one at the Pentagon building. Another plane did not reach its target. 

It crashed in a field in Pennsylvania when passengers attacked four terrorists, trying to take control of the plane. The cry of one of the passengers, "Let's roll!", which was heard on the plane's black box, became a slogan in America for the fight against terrorism. It is now believed that the fourth plane, Flight 93, was headed for the Capitol.

Over 70 dead: Islamists attacked civilians in DR Congo09.09.25, 16:37 • 3104 views

How many people died

A total of 2,977 people died (not including the 19 militants). Most of them were residents of New York:

•  all 246 passengers and crew on board the four planes;

•  In the Twin Towers, 2,606 died – immediately or later from injuries;

•  In the Pentagon, 125 people died.

The youngest victim was two-year-old Christine Lee Hanson, who died on one of the planes with her parents Peter and Sue.

The oldest was 82-year-old Robert Norton, who was on another plane with his wife Jacqueline. They were flying to a wedding.

Approximately 17,400 people were in the towers when the first plane hit them. No one survived above the impact zone in the North Tower, but 18 people managed to escape from the floors above the impact zone in the South Tower. Among the dead were citizens of 77 different countries. New York also lost 441 emergency service personnel. 

It is especially worth mentioning the head of security of the Twin Towers, Rick Rescorla. Employees did not particularly like the too frequent evacuation drills from the buildings. However, on September 11, 2001, everyone who survived was grateful to him for these drills. Rick Rescorla died, saving people until the very end.

Thousands of people were injured or later suffered from illnesses related to the attacks – including firefighters.

Wagner Group mercenaries have created a network of illegal prisons in Mali - journalists 12.06.25, 18:35 • 3453 views

Search and elimination of the organizers of the September 11 attack

Less than a month after the attacks, President George Bush led the invasion of Afghanistan. This was done with the support of an international coalition to eradicate "Al-Qaeda" and hunt down bin Laden.

Exactly 10 years later, American special forces from the "Navy SEALs" unit killed the main leader of "Al-Qaeda" Osama bin Laden. However, since then, no one has been convicted of organizing the terrorist attacks. Even before bin Laden's elimination, Zacarias Moussaoui was sentenced to life imprisonment for organizing the September 11 attacks. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who is considered the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, is still on trial. The hearings will resume after further delays, which this time were caused by the pandemic.

The US Department of Justice announced that the FBI has completed part of the investigation into the terrorist attacks. The bureau is currently reviewing long-classified documents and deciding whether they can be released. However, for the relatives of those killed in the attacks, one question remained – did Osama bin Laden's homeland, Saudi Arabia, help the terrorists?

Victims' families are suing Saudi Arabia, which denies any official involvement, and the 9/11 Commission was unable to prove any connection between that state and the terrorists. Fifteen of the nineteen terrorists came from that country.

Monitoring mission in Syria reports public execution of alleged Assad supporter10.01.25, 18:38 • 30175 views

Airport security

The September 11 attacks led to a radical rethinking of airport security systems worldwide. Now, passengers undergo strict control before boarding, which includes passing through a metal detector, placing all pocket contents on a special tray, and a ban on any items that could even remotely be used as weapons. For example, utility knives, which the terrorists used on that terrible day to carry out their intentions.

In December 2001, Richard Reid tried to blow up a flight from Paris to Miami, which he failed to do. The explosives were in his shoe the whole time. Since then, shoe removal has been added to security checks. 

The amount of liquid that can be carried on board an aircraft has also been limited, as some liquids can be used to make a bomb. Due to the new rules, queues for security checks appeared. In this regard, passengers began to arrive at airports earlier.

However, no matter how much passengers resented such interference in their personal space, these measures yielded results. After the September 11 attacks, the number of hijacked planes significantly decreased both in the US and elsewhere. Enhanced security measures were successful. 

Exceptions, unfortunately, were fatal. In 2015, a Russian plane crashed shortly after taking off from an airport in Sharm el-Sheikh. Authorities in America and Britain suggested that the crash of this plane in Egypt was caused by a bomb. However, this case remains an exception.

Women are losing their rights in Afghanistan: denied access to education15.01.25, 16:14 • 26258 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the WorldEventsPublications
George W. Bush
United States Department of Justice
Pennsylvania
Federal Bureau of Investigation
The Pentagon
Afghanistan
New York City
Paris
Saudi Arabia
United States
Egypt