Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Monitoring mission in Syria reports public execution of alleged Assad supporter

Monitoring mission in Syria reports public execution of alleged Assad supporter

In the suburbs of Damascus, militants affiliated with the new government publicly executed a local official, Masen Knehneh. He was accused of writing reports for the Assad regime that led to the torture of young people.

Militants close to the new Syrian transitional government killed Masen Knehneh with a shot to the head, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and AFP reported, UNN reports.

Details

An observer in Syria reported that on Friday, militants affiliated with the transitional administration publicly executed a local official, accusing him of being an informant under ousted President Bashar al-Assad.

The Islamist-led government accused Kneni of "writing malicious security reports that led to the persecution, imprisonment and torture of many young people." 

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says Mazen Kneh was executed on Friday morning: Kneh was shot in the head on a street in Dummar, a suburb of the capital Damascus.

Help

Under Assad, who was overthrown on December 8 by the Islamist militia HTS (Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Levant Liberation Organization) and allied groups, tens of thousands of government opponents were imprisoned and tortured - many of them are still missing.

The new Islamist government in Syria has recently conducted raids against Assad's supporters in various parts of the country.

The new intelligence chief promised to modernize the security apparatus.

So far, the UN, the US, and the EU have classified Hayat Tahrir al-Sham as a terrorist organization.

37 killed in new clashes between pro-Turkish and Kurdish forces in Syria10.01.25, 14:27 • 26023 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
united-nationsUnited Nations
damascusDamascus
bashar-al-assadBashar al-Assad
european-unionEuropean Union
syriaSyria

