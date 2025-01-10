Militants close to the new Syrian transitional government killed Masen Knehneh with a shot to the head, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and AFP reported, UNN reports.

An observer in Syria reported that on Friday, militants affiliated with the transitional administration publicly executed a local official, accusing him of being an informant under ousted President Bashar al-Assad.

The Islamist-led government accused Kneni of "writing malicious security reports that led to the persecution, imprisonment and torture of many young people."

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says Mazen Kneh was executed on Friday morning: Kneh was shot in the head on a street in Dummar, a suburb of the capital Damascus.

Under Assad, who was overthrown on December 8 by the Islamist militia HTS (Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Levant Liberation Organization) and allied groups, tens of thousands of government opponents were imprisoned and tortured - many of them are still missing.

The new Islamist government in Syria has recently conducted raids against Assad's supporters in various parts of the country.

The new intelligence chief promised to modernize the security apparatus.

So far, the UN, the US, and the EU have classified Hayat Tahrir al-Sham as a terrorist organization.

