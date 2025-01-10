37 killed in new clashes between pro-Turkish and Kurdish forces in Syria

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 135895 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121095 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129166 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 129995 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 164004 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109456 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 158618 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104281 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113859 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117107 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 64539 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122301 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 120621 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 57174 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 71243 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 135910 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 164017 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 158625 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 186782 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176177 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 120621 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122301 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140295 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132131 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149567 views
Actual
37 killed in new clashes between pro-Turkish and Kurdish forces in Syria

37 killed in new clashes between pro-Turkish and Kurdish forces in Syria

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26025 views

In the fighting near the city of Manbij in northern Syria, 37 people were killed, mostly pro-Turkish fighters. Over the past month, the number of victims in this region has reached 322.

Yesterday , dozens of people were killed in the fighting near Manbij (a city in northern Syria, located in the Aleppo province): most of them were members of armed groups supported by Turkey.

Transmits UNN with reference to German Press Agency.

Details

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that “heavy fighting” is taking place in the region around Manbij between Turkish-backed groups and Kurdish forces in northern Syria.

So far, 37 people are known to have been killed, mostly Turkish-backed militants.

Previously, the territory was under the rule of the Kurds of the Syrian Democratic Forces, but in early December 2024, this territory was returned to the pro-Turkish groups of the Syrian National Army. The latter continued their offensive to the east to regain the entire Kurdish enclave.

According to the Observatory, at least 322 people were killed in fighting in Manbij last month.

Position of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)

On Wednesday, SDF leader Mazloum Abdi said that his group supports the “unity and integrity of the Syrian territory”. At a meeting in Damascus, he called on Syria's new Islamist rulers to “intervene” in support of a ceasefire across Syria.

For reference

The SDF currently controls a large part of northeastern Syria and part of the eastern province of Deir ez-Zor, where Kurds established an autonomous administration after the withdrawal of government forces at the beginning of the civil war in 2011. But neighboring Turkey sees the SDF as an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has fought against the Turkish state for decades.

Recall

UNN previously reported a terrorist attack near the headquarters of an aerospace company in Turkey: four people were killed and the terrorists were neutralized.

The French Foreign Minister said that it is possible to lift EU sanctions on transactions with Syrian state institutions. The decision will depend on how the new leadership handles the transition of power.

Syria's new government announces large-scale reform of intelligence services29.12.24, 09:37 • 22806 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
damascusDamascus
syriaSyria
turkeyTurkey

Contact us about advertising