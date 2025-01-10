37 killed in new clashes between pro-Turkish and Kurdish forces in Syria

Yesterday , dozens of people were killed in the fighting near Manbij (a city in northern Syria, located in the Aleppo province): most of them were members of armed groups supported by Turkey.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that “heavy fighting” is taking place in the region around Manbij between Turkish-backed groups and Kurdish forces in northern Syria.

So far, 37 people are known to have been killed, mostly Turkish-backed militants.

Previously, the territory was under the rule of the Kurds of the Syrian Democratic Forces, but in early December 2024, this territory was returned to the pro-Turkish groups of the Syrian National Army. The latter continued their offensive to the east to regain the entire Kurdish enclave.

According to the Observatory, at least 322 people were killed in fighting in Manbij last month.

Position of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)

On Wednesday, SDF leader Mazloum Abdi said that his group supports the “unity and integrity of the Syrian territory”. At a meeting in Damascus, he called on Syria's new Islamist rulers to “intervene” in support of a ceasefire across Syria.

The SDF currently controls a large part of northeastern Syria and part of the eastern province of Deir ez-Zor, where Kurds established an autonomous administration after the withdrawal of government forces at the beginning of the civil war in 2011. But neighboring Turkey sees the SDF as an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has fought against the Turkish state for decades.

