Lincoln University shooting: one dead, six wounded

A shooting occurred on Saturday evening during outdoor festivities at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, resulting in one death and six injuries, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

A person with a firearm has been apprehended. Authorities are investigating the possibility that there were multiple shooters, but do not believe there is any real threat to the campus, Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said at a brief press conference on Sunday.

"We have few answers as to exactly what happened," he said. "I will tell you that today we are operating as if this is not an incident where someone broke in with the intent to cause mass damage to the college campus."

According to authorities, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. near the large International Cultural Center building, where tents and tables had been set up for recreation and socializing after a football game earlier that day.

"Chaos ensued, people scattered in all directions," the district attorney said. He urged anyone with video from the scene or other information that could help the investigation to contact the FBI.

Shooting at US immigration office: one victim dead, two hospitalized