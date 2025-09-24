Shooting at US immigration office: one victim dead, two hospitalized

$41.380.00
48.800.07
ukenru
Exclusive
01:04 PM • 4114 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
12:07 PM • 10898 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
11:17 AM • 13224 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
11:04 AM • 22389 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 16094 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 27705 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM • 17371 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
September 24, 06:56 AM • 17840 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
September 24, 06:43 AM • 14890 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
September 23, 07:19 PM • 27357 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.4m/s
63%
756mm
Popular news
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 47032 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 37814 views
Russia reports new attack on petrochemical complex in BashkortostanPhotoVideoSeptember 24, 06:00 AM • 30650 views
"Drone Wall" could be ready in a year - EU Defense CommissionerSeptember 24, 07:55 AM • 7402 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happened09:04 AM • 23555 views
Publications
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges11:04 AM • 22389 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happened09:04 AM • 23573 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 27705 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 37832 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 47047 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Olena Zelenska
Donald Tusk
Mykhailo Podolyak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
State Border of Ukraine
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 35557 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 95656 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 55496 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 69616 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 121142 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Fox News
Diia (service)
9K720 Iskander
The Guardian

Shooting at US immigration office: one victim dead, two hospitalized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

In Dallas, an unknown assailant opened fire on the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement building, killing one person and wounding two others. The shooter also died, likely by suicide.

Shooting at US immigration office: one victim dead, two hospitalized

An unknown assailant opened fire on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building in Dallas. According to police, one person died at the scene, and two others were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The shooter is also dead, UNN reports, citing CNN.

Details

One person died and two others were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting this morning at an ICE facility in Dallas.

- the Dallas Police Department reported on social media platform "X".

A preliminary investigation found that the suspect opened fire on the government building from a neighboring building. Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One victim died at the scene. The suspect died.

 - they added.

The report states that authorities plan to hold a press conference later on Wednesday.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that three people were injured in a shooting at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in Dallas on Wednesday morning. According to acting ICE Director Todd Lyons, the alleged attacker died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World