Shooting at US immigration office: one victim dead, two hospitalized

An unknown assailant opened fire on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building in Dallas. According to police, one person died at the scene, and two others were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The shooter is also dead, UNN reports, citing CNN.

Details

One person died and two others were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting this morning at an ICE facility in Dallas. - the Dallas Police Department reported on social media platform "X".

A preliminary investigation found that the suspect opened fire on the government building from a neighboring building. Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One victim died at the scene. The suspect died. - they added.

The report states that authorities plan to hold a press conference later on Wednesday.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that three people were injured in a shooting at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in Dallas on Wednesday morning. According to acting ICE Director Todd Lyons, the alleged attacker died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.