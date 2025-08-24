Trump halted construction of an expensive offshore wind farm in the US: the project was almost completed

The Donald Trump administration has suspended the implementation of the large-scale Revolution Wind project – a wind farm off the coast of Rhode Island, despite 80% of the work already being completed. The White House explained the decision by "national security concerns" but did not specify what the threat was.

The construction of Revolution Wind, which the Danish company Orsted began in 2023, was to be the first major offshore wind energy project for the states of Rhode Island and Connecticut. It was expected to provide electricity to more than 350,000 households, but on Friday, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management unexpectedly issued an order to stop work.

The federal government must review the project and address issues related to protecting the national security interests of the United States - the agency stated, without providing any details.

Currently, 45 out of 65 turbines have already been installed. Orsted says it is assessing the financial consequences of such a decision and does not rule out the possibility of lawsuits.

Critics accuse the Trump administration of deliberately blocking "green" energy in favor of fossil fuels. The president himself does not hide his position: recently he called wind and solar energy "The Scam of the Century!" and added:

The times of foolishness in the USA are over!!!

The White House's decision sparked a strong reaction among local politicians

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont promised to "use all means to overturn the decision to stop work."

Senator Richard Blumenthal (Democrat, Connecticut) stated:

This arbitrary decision contradicts all logic and reasonable considerations — the Revolution Wind project was already fully implemented and involved hundreds of skilled craftsmen and craftswomen. This is a serious setback for a critically important project, and I will fight it.

Despite the protests, the environmental group "Green Oceans," which opposes offshore wind energy, supported the administration's move.

We are grateful to the federal government for taking steps to preserve the fragile ocean environment - the organization's statement reads.

Experts warn: abandoning the development of wind and solar projects could cost the US dearly.

The administration is doing everything exactly the opposite, supporting polluting coal-fired power plants while stopping the fastest-growing energy sources of the future - emphasized Keith Kennedy of the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Unfortunately, every American pays for these misguided decisions – he concluded.

