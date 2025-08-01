$41.710.05
Trump reinstated the "Presidential Test" in US schools: what will change for students

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

The US President reinstated the "Presidential Test" for physical fitness in public schools. This move is part of the goal to "restore the urgency of improving the health of all Americans."

Trump reinstated the "Presidential Test" in US schools: what will change for students

US President Donald Trump signed a decree restoring the so-called "Presidential Test" for physical fitness in the country's public schools. This was reported by UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

According to a statement from the US presidential administration, this step is part of the goal of "restoring the urgency of improving the health of all Americans."

This test was first introduced in 1966, when Lyndon Johnson, a representative of the Democratic Party, was the US president. In 2012, Barack Obama, who was also elected as a Democrat, replaced the "Presidential Test" for physical fitness with a program called the "Presidential Youth Fitness Program." It was less focused on standardized measures of physical fitness.

The attitude towards the "Presidential Test" in American society was ambiguous - some experts criticized it for being overly harsh on students. In particular, it was said that children of the same age can have very different heights or be at different stages of development.

It was also noted that focusing on scores can lead to some children giving up physical exercise altogether. For example, Jacqueline Goodway, a professor of kinesiology at Michigan State University and an expert in children's motor development, stated that fitness education should not only focus on how fast children can run or how far they can stretch.

We must ensure that our children have the skills, knowledge, and behaviors necessary for lifelong physical activity and fitness

- her statement says.

At the same time, Laura Richardson, an associate professor at Michigan State University, notes that teachers need more resources to encourage movement and more time for physical education during the school day.

This is especially important in middle and high school, she added, when physical activity tends to decrease and screen time often increases

 - says the expert.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced the construction of a new ballroom on the territory of the White House. The estimated cost of the project is $200 million.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEducation
Democratic Party (United States)
The New York Times
White House
Barack Obama
Donald Trump
United States