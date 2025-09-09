$41.220.13
Trump accused Democrats of killing a Ukrainian woman in the US and used the tragedy for political campaigning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

Donald Trump blames the Democratic Party for the murder of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska. He used the tragedy for political campaigning, urging people to vote for Republicans.

Trump accused Democrats of killing a Ukrainian woman in the US and used the tragedy for political campaigning

US President Donald Trump blamed the Democratic Party for the murder of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte and used the tragedy for political campaigning. The American leader published the corresponding post on his social network Truth Social, UNN reports.

Details

On his Truth Social page, the US President once again commented on the murder of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska and blamed the US Democratic Party for it, which allegedly allowed the killer to be released from prison.

The killer was a known career criminal who had been arrested and released on cashless bail in January, a total of 14 times. What the hell was he doing riding the train and walking the streets?

- Trump wrote.

In addition, he stated that such a thing would not have happened under Republican rule, and called for support for the party's candidate in North Carolina.

"North Carolina, and every state, needs law and order, and only Republicans will provide it! Also, where is the outrage from the mainstream media about this terrible tragedy? Vote for Michael Whatley for US Senate, he won't let this happen again!" - added the Head of the White House.

Recall

Donald Trump condemned the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska, who died from a stab wound on a light rail train in Charlotte. Dekarles Brown Jr. has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Vita Zelenetska

