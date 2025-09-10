"We must be as brutal as they are" - Trump on the murder of Ukrainian Zarutska

US President Donald Trump recorded a video address dedicated to the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. In it, he criticized the Democrats' policy, which he called the cause of rising crime rates. The video was published on the White House YouTube channel, UNN reports.

The head of the White House stated that 25 of America's most dangerous cities are run by Democratic mayors. According to Trump, in such cities, "wild, bloodthirsty criminals are released" to "hunt innocent people."

The US President showed photographs of Iryna Zarutska and Decarlos Brown Jr., the suspect in her murder, as well as a picture of the moment of the attack.

This was a beautiful young girl who never had problems and had a wonderful future in this country. And now she's dead. She was killed by a crazy monster who was at large after 14 previous arrests. We cannot allow criminals to continue to spread death and destruction throughout our country. We must respond with force and determination. We must be as brutal as they are. This is the only thing they understand