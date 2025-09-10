$41.250.03
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating Azerbaijan
September 9, 04:05 PM • 16236 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 23498 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
September 9, 02:25 PM • 16093 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 43914 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 72920 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 60593 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
September 9, 06:31 AM • 36766 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 30439 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 29557 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
"We must be as brutal as they are" - Trump on the murder of Ukrainian Zarutska

Kyiv • UNN

 • 476 views

In a video address, Donald Trump criticized the Democrats' policy, calling it the cause of rising crime and the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. He stated that the 25 most dangerous cities in America are run by Democratic mayors who "release wild, bloodthirsty criminals."

"We must be as brutal as they are" - Trump on the murder of Ukrainian Zarutska

US President Donald Trump recorded a video address dedicated to the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. In it, he criticized the Democrats' policy, which he called the cause of rising crime rates. The video was published on the White House YouTube channel, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the White House stated that 25 of America's most dangerous cities are run by Democratic mayors. According to Trump, in such cities, "wild, bloodthirsty criminals are released" to "hunt innocent people."

The US President showed photographs of Iryna Zarutska and Decarlos Brown Jr., the suspect in her murder, as well as a picture of the moment of the attack.

This was a beautiful young girl who never had problems and had a wonderful future in this country. And now she's dead. She was killed by a crazy monster who was at large after 14 previous arrests. We cannot allow criminals to continue to spread death and destruction throughout our country. We must respond with force and determination. We must be as brutal as they are. This is the only thing they understand

- said Donald Trump.

He also noted that "the people insist on protection, security, law and order," mentioning his decision to send National Guard troops to Washington, D.C.

Recall

Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, was stabbed while riding a light rail train in August 2025. Donald Trump condemned this murder.

The US President blamed the Democratic Party for this crime and used the tragedy for political campaigning.

FBI investigates brutal murder of young Ukrainian woman in USA - Trump09.09.25, 18:20 • 9894 views

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
US National Guard
Democratic Party (United States)
White House
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States