Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

FBI investigates brutal murder of young Ukrainian woman in USA - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

Donald Trump reposted a news story from The Western Journal stating that the FBI is investigating the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte. FBI Director Kash Patel reported on the investigation into the brutal death from stab wounds.

FBI investigates brutal murder of young Ukrainian woman in USA - Trump

US President Donald Trump reposted from the conservative news portal The Western Journal, which states that the resonant murder case of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte (North Carolina) is now being handled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This is reported by UNN with reference to Trump's page on X.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced that the agency has been investigating the brutal stabbing death of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a train to Charlotte since the incident, urging the public to "stay tuned for developments" in this high-profile case.

- stated in The Western Journal post.

Addition

Donald Trump blamed the Democratic Party for the murder of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte and used the tragedy for political campaigning.

Trump condemned the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska, who died from a stab wound on a light rail train in Charlotte. Decarlos Brown Jr. has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Democratic Party (United States)
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Donald Trump
United States