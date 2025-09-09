FBI investigates brutal murder of young Ukrainian woman in USA - Trump

US President Donald Trump reposted from the conservative news portal The Western Journal, which states that the resonant murder case of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte (North Carolina) is now being handled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This is reported by UNN with reference to Trump's page on X.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced that the agency has been investigating the brutal stabbing death of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a train to Charlotte since the incident, urging the public to "stay tuned for developments" in this high-profile case. - stated in The Western Journal post.

Addition

Donald Trump blamed the Democratic Party for the murder of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte and used the tragedy for political campaigning.

Trump condemned the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska, who died from a stab wound on a light rail train in Charlotte. Decarlos Brown Jr. has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.