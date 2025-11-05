New York City Mayor-elect creates all-female transition administration

34-year-old Zohran Mamdani, recently elected mayor of New York, announced the creation of a transitional administrative team consisting exclusively of women. UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.



Details

New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani announced the creation of an all-female transition team. It is already headed by Elana Leopold, who was a strategist for the election campaign of the Democratic Party and Democratic Socialists of America representative.

Zohran Mamdani's new administration began to form on Wednesday, November 5.

Speaking at a morning press conference in Queens, the 34-year-old democratic socialist spoke about the creation of an all-female transition team. In addition to Elana Leopold, it also includes co-chairs Maria Torres-Springer, former first deputy mayor; Lina Khan, former chair of the Federal Trade Commission; United Way president and CEO Grace Bonilla; and former deputy mayor for health and human services Melanie Hartzog.

In the coming months, my team and I will build a city hall capable of delivering on the promises of this campaign. .. We will form an administration that is equally competent and compassionate, guided by integrity, and ready to work as hard as the millions of New Yorkers who call this city home. - Mamdani told reporters.

Reference

In New York, Zohran Mamdani defeated Andrew Cuomo, who was supported by Trump. Mamdani campaigned focusing on rent freezes, public transport reform, and economic justice. The democratic camp representative managed to win the support of young voters, immigrants, and tenants - this ensured the highest turnout in the mayoral elections in decades.

Recall

UNN reported that according to a Siena Institute poll, Zohran Mamdani was 19 points ahead of Andrew Cuomo in the race for New York mayor.