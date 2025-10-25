$41.900.00
Kamala Harris admitted she might run for US president again

Kyiv • UNN

 • 372 views

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris said she "might" run for the White House again in 2028. She criticized Donald Trump, calling him a "tyrant," and dismissed low current poll results.

Kamala Harris admitted she might run for US president again

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris said she "might" run for the White House again in 2028. She also criticized Donald Trump, calling him a "tyrant," and dismissed low current poll results. She stated this in an interview with the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Kamala Harris hinted that she plans to run in the 2028 election after Donald Trump's defeat last year. When asked if she could become the first female US president, Harris replied, "Possibly." She confirmed that she is considering a new run, although a final decision has not yet been made.

"I'm not done yet. My entire career has been about service. It's in my blood," Harris said.

Harris also commented on polls that currently place her among the outsiders in the race for the Democratic Party nomination, even behind actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"If I had listened to the polls, I wouldn't have run the first time. Not the second time. And I certainly wouldn't be sitting here now," she said.

Harris also addressed her former rival, calling Trump a "tyrant," and said that her warnings about him during the election campaign had proven correct.

Kamala Harris declined to run for California governor31.07.25, 01:12 • 3834 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
US Elections
Kamala Harris
Democratic Party (United States)
Donald Trump
United States