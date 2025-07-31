Kamala Harris declined to run for California governor

$41.790.01
48.220.47
ukenru
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 36759 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 34476 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 12:06 PM • 69203 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM • 77930 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 65093 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 72239 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 126523 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 53105 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 70811 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 66407 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
2m/s
96%
746mm
Popular news
In Mykolaiv, a man died after jumping from a bridge while fleeing from the TCC - SBIPhotoVideoJuly 30, 12:27 PM • 10031 views
The main committee supported the presidential bill on NABU and SAPOJuly 30, 12:28 PM • 13480 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 96647 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 40057 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 52687 views
Publications
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 36761 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 52755 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 96719 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 141371 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitionsJuly 30, 09:53 AM • 126523 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Herman Halushchenko
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
China
Vinnytsia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 40105 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 130516 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 191316 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 239850 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 172892 views
Actual
Spotify
Fox News
Brent Crude
WhatsApp
Airbus A320 series

Kamala Harris declined to run for California governor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris will not run for governor of California next year. She stated that her career will not be related to an elected position in the near future.

Kamala Harris declined to run for California governor

Former US Vice President and Donald Trump's rival in the 2024 elections, Kamala Harris, announced that she will not run for governor of California next year. Her press service disseminated the corresponding statement, as reported by CBS News, writes UNN.

Details

The Democrat released a statement asserting that for six months she had been evaluating "the best way to continue fighting for the American people and my values." Harris admitted that she seriously considered running in the gubernatorial election in her home state.

I love this state, its people, and its views. This is my home. But after deep reflection, I have decided that I will not run for governor in this election.

- she said in a statement.

The former US Vice President added that in the near future, her career "will not be associated with an elected office."

Her withdrawal from next year's campaign leaves room for Harris ahead of the 2028 presidential election. The Democratic Party currently does not know whether the 60-year-old politician will try for the third time to become the first female occupant of the Oval Office.

Trump Accused Springsteen, Beyoncé, and Winfrey of "Paid Endorsement" of Kamala Harris19.05.25, 15:18 • 2628 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Kamala Harris
Democratic Party (United States)
California
Donald Trump
United States