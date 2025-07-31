Kamala Harris declined to run for California governor

Former US Vice President and Donald Trump's rival in the 2024 elections, Kamala Harris, announced that she will not run for governor of California next year. Her press service disseminated the corresponding statement, as reported by CBS News, writes UNN.

Details

The Democrat released a statement asserting that for six months she had been evaluating "the best way to continue fighting for the American people and my values." Harris admitted that she seriously considered running in the gubernatorial election in her home state.

I love this state, its people, and its views. This is my home. But after deep reflection, I have decided that I will not run for governor in this election. - she said in a statement.

The former US Vice President added that in the near future, her career "will not be associated with an elected office."

Her withdrawal from next year's campaign leaves room for Harris ahead of the 2028 presidential election. The Democratic Party currently does not know whether the 60-year-old politician will try for the third time to become the first female occupant of the Oval Office.

