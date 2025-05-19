Trump Accused Springsteen, Beyoncé, and Winfrey of "Paid Endorsement" of Kamala Harris

$41.500.03
46.450.07
ukenru
Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools
12:24 PM • 20496 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
09:06 AM • 26732 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

09:01 AM • 109503 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
08:32 AM • 41027 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
08:30 AM • 41760 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 34559 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 25261 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM • 62900 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 34872 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 73878 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3m/s
44%
745mm
Popular news

Kremlin announced when Putin's phone call with Trump will take place

09:23 AM • 10312 views

Ukraine plans to increase payments at the birth of a child: how much will they pay

09:38 AM • 13655 views

Currently, the Russians do not have crossings over the Oskil River, but the situation in the Dvorichna area is difficult - spokesman of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group

09:45 AM • 4442 views

Warmth returns to Ukraine: weather forecaster promises a temperature increase

09:50 AM • 18830 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 38092 views
Publications

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

12:24 PM • 20496 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

09:01 AM • 109503 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

May 19, 05:46 AM • 62900 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 238193 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 450631 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Romania

Kyiv

Rome

Advertisement
UNN Lite

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 38614 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 103542 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 190437 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 92397 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 93048 views
Actual

Buk air defense system

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Trump Accused Springsteen, Beyoncé, and Winfrey of "Paid Endorsement" of Kamala Harris

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1250 views

Donald Trump has accused Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, and Bono of receiving money for supporting Kamala Harris. He demands an investigation into alleged illegal campaign contributions.

Trump Accused Springsteen, Beyoncé, and Winfrey of "Paid Endorsement" of Kamala Harris

US President Donald Trump has made new accusations against legendary rock musician Bruce Springsteen and other show business stars. This was reported by HuffPost, writes UNN.

Details

How much did Kamala Harris pay Bruce Springsteen for his poor performance during her presidential campaign?

- Trump wrote.

Why did he accept this money if he is such a fan of her? Isn't this a large and illegal campaign contribution?

- he added in the post.

He also criticized Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey and Bono, saying they were all paid to support Harris during last year's presidential election.

Trump wished Biden a speedy recovery after the 46th US President was diagnosed with prostate cancer19.05.25, 03:53 • 37744 views

I am going to call for a serious investigation into this matter. Candidates are not allowed to pay for endorsements, as Kamala did, under the guise of paying for entertainment

- the post reads.

Trump has repeatedly stated that celebrities were paid to support Harris. At the same time, representatives of the Harris campaign told Variety that they are required by law to pay for all such expenses and services.

Let us remind you

Earlier it was reported that American rock musician Bruce Springsteen again publicly spoke out with sharp criticism of the administration of US President Donald Trump. In particular, he called his administration "corrupt, incompetent and treacherous".

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
Kamala Harris
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
Brent
$65.28
Bitcoin
$102,453.60
S&P 500
$5,891.25
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$34.98
Золото
$3,231.85
Ethereum
$2,400.49