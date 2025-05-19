Trump Accused Springsteen, Beyoncé, and Winfrey of "Paid Endorsement" of Kamala Harris

US President Donald Trump has made new accusations against legendary rock musician Bruce Springsteen and other show business stars. This was reported by HuffPost, writes UNN.

Details

How much did Kamala Harris pay Bruce Springsteen for his poor performance during her presidential campaign? - Trump wrote.

Why did he accept this money if he is such a fan of her? Isn't this a large and illegal campaign contribution? - he added in the post.

He also criticized Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey and Bono, saying they were all paid to support Harris during last year's presidential election.

Trump wished Biden a speedy recovery after the 46th US President was diagnosed with prostate cancer

I am going to call for a serious investigation into this matter. Candidates are not allowed to pay for endorsements, as Kamala did, under the guise of paying for entertainment - the post reads.

Trump has repeatedly stated that celebrities were paid to support Harris. At the same time, representatives of the Harris campaign told Variety that they are required by law to pay for all such expenses and services.

Let us remind you

Earlier it was reported that American rock musician Bruce Springsteen again publicly spoke out with sharp criticism of the administration of US President Donald Trump. In particular, he called his administration "corrupt, incompetent and treacherous".