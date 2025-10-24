In the US, suspect in Zarutska's murder faces death penalty
A US federal grand jury has indicted DeCarlos Brown Jr. for the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. He faces the death penalty.
In the US, a federal grand jury indicted Decarlos Brown Jr. on charges of murdering Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. He faces the death penalty. This was reported by NBC News, writes UNN.
Details
In the District Court for the Western District of North Carolina, Brown was charged with "violence against a railroad carrier and public transportation system resulting in death."
The federal indictment states that Brown "intentionally killed" Zarutska during an August 22 attack on a Charlotte Area Transit System train. He faces the death penalty for this charge.
Attorney Lauren O. Newton, representing Zarutska's family, stated on Thursday, October 23, that they are "satisfied with the indictment and hope for swift justice for Iryna."
Brown's lawyers stated that they currently have no comment.
Recall
23-year-old Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska, who fled the war, died of stab wounds at a train station in Charlotte. Police arrested 34-year-old Decarlos Brown, who was charged with first-degree murder.
The U.S. Department of Justice filed federal charges against Brown for the murder of the Ukrainian refugee. Prosecutors will seek the death penalty.
Decarlos Brown Jr., accused of murdering Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska, comes from a family with active criminal involvement. His brother, sister, and father have numerous convictions for various crimes.
Donald Trump condemned this murder and blamed the Democratic Party for this crime, using the tragedy for political campaigning.