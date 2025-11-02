$42.080.01
Obama urges Democrats to resist Trump's 'lawlessness and recklessness' – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Former US President Barack Obama openly criticized current President Trump at a rally.

Obama urges Democrats to resist Trump's 'lawlessness and recklessness' – Reuters

Former US President Barack Obama spoke at rallies in support of Democratic candidates in Virginia and New Jersey, urging voters to reject the "lawlessness and recklessness" of the Donald Trump administration. Obama, who remains an influential figure among Democrats, sharply criticized the current administration and Republicans in Congress. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Let's face it, our country and our politics are in a pretty dark place right now. It's hard to know where to begin, because every day this White House offers people a new dose of lawlessness, recklessness, meanness, and just plain madness.

— Obama said, addressing supporters of Abigail Spanberger in Norfolk, Virginia.

The former president criticized Trump's "chaotic" tariff policy, the deployment of the National Guard in cities, and the inaction of Republicans in Congress, who, he said, do not restrain the president "even when they know he has crossed the line." Obama also expressed surprise at how quickly business leaders, law firms, and universities are willing to "bend the knee" to appease Trump.

Part. Obama responded to Trump's accusations of a "coup" after the 2016 election

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
New Jersey
Democratic Party (United States)
Reuters
Barack Obama
Virginia
Donald Trump