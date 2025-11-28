$42.190.11
Russian drone attacked energy facility in Sumy region: electrician injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

On November 28, a Russian strike on an energy facility in the Sumy region injured an electrician, who is currently hospitalized. A team of energy workers was performing their duties when they were attacked by a Russian drone.

Russian drone attacked energy facility in Sumy region: electrician injured

As a result of the Russian strike on November 28 on an energy facility in Sumy region, an electrician was injured. He ended up in the hospital, where he is receiving all necessary assistance, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Details

A team of energy workers was performing work on the territory of one of the critical facilities when they were attacked by a Russian drone. As a result, an employee of "Sumyoblenergo" was injured.

An electrician for substation maintenance was wounded. He is currently receiving all necessary medical care

 - stated the Ministry of Energy.

Recall

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, reported that the Russians hit a critical infrastructure facility in the Sumy community twice on November 28. A fire broke out at the site of the hit.

At the same time, the Security Service of Ukraine detained agents in the Shostka district of Sumy region. A married couple directed Russian "Grads" at units of the Defense Forces in the region and justified military aggression, calling for surrender to the occupiers. The man and woman received 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Sumy Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine