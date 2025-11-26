Carried out a double terrorist attack in Dnipro: security forces detained a 16-year-old Russian agent "red-handed"

The Security Service and the National Police detained a 16-year-old Russian agent in Dnipro who planted two explosives, causing a death and injuring a police officer. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

This refers to the detonation of two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) near the railway track in the private sector of the regional center. - reports the SBU.

As a result of the first explosion, a 35-year-old drug addict died. The occupiers lured him to look for "stashes," and his explosion was used as bait for police officers.

After a 102 police patrol with explosives experts arrived at the scene, the Rashists detonated another IED, as a result of which one of the police officers sustained serious injuries.

Law enforcement officers detained the agent who planted the explosives within one day after the terrorist attack, immediately upon his arrival in Kyiv, where he temporarily resided and planned to "lie low."

Blew up an airsoft grenade while fleeing a store: a repeat offender robber detained in Kyiv

According to the case materials, the perpetrator of the crime was a 16-year-old internally displaced person from Sumy, who temporarily resided in the capital. The young man came to the attention of the Russian special services through Telegram channels, where he was looking for "easy money."

After recruitment, the Rashists sent their agent to Dnipro, where he settled in a local hotel, and then, under the guise of household purchases, acquired components for manufacturing IEDs.

Following the instructions of the Russian curator, the perpetrator made two explosives, equipped them with mobile phones for remote detonation, and disguised them as fire extinguishers.

After that, the suspect planted the IED near a Ukrzaliznytsia facility, the coordinates of which he had received in advance. He also placed a camera near the planned terrorist attack site so that the Rashists could track the arrival of victims.

SBU investigators informed the suspect of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act that led to the death of a person).

The minor faces up to 15 years in prison.

SBU exposed a student recruited by Russia who was making bombs for new terrorist attacks in Dnipro