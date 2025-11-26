Carried out a double terrorist attack in Dnipro: security forces detained a 16-year-old Russian agent "red-handed"

$42.400.03
07:00 AM • 4708 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
06:31 AM • 3452 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
06:07 AM • 5054 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
November 25, 04:32 PM • 19459 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 36516 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
November 25, 02:59 PM • 29105 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
November 25, 02:47 PM • 27718 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
November 25, 02:46 PM • 23692 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
November 25, 01:51 PM • 16079 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
November 25, 01:41 PM • 15541 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusives
Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: seven wounded, high-rise buildings and infrastructure damagedPhotoVideoNovember 25, 09:43 PM • 10791 views
The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 12, with 7 high-rise buildings damagedPhotoVideoNovember 25, 10:51 PM • 17393 views
Trump revealed the main concession Russia would make for the adoption of a "peace plan"November 26, 01:00 AM • 16215 views
Changes to US peace plan could lead to Putin's rejection - NYT02:31 AM • 12256 views
"An uneducated society is needed": Russia introduces new restrictions for higher education - CPD03:33 AM • 10941 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
07:00 AM • 4718 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
November 25, 01:21 PM • 36786 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
November 25, 10:00 AM • 45959 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 96254 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
November 24, 01:47 PM • 125967 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 19075 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 53929 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 72224 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 72955 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 79901 views
Carried out a double terrorist attack in Dnipro: security forces detained a 16-year-old Russian agent "red-handed"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

The SBU and the National Police detained a 16-year-old Russian agent in Dnipro who planted two explosive devices, which led to the death of a person and the injury of a police officer. The perpetrator, an IDP from Sumy, was recruited through Telegram channels and made explosives disguised as fire extinguishers.

Carried out a double terrorist attack in Dnipro: security forces detained a 16-year-old Russian agent "red-handed"

The Security Service and the National Police detained a 16-year-old Russian agent in Dnipro who planted two explosives, causing a death and injuring a police officer. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

This refers to the detonation of two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) near the railway track in the private sector of the regional center.

- reports the SBU.

As a result of the first explosion, a 35-year-old drug addict died. The occupiers lured him to look for "stashes," and his explosion was used as bait for police officers.

After a 102 police patrol with explosives experts arrived at the scene, the Rashists detonated another IED, as a result of which one of the police officers sustained serious injuries.

Law enforcement officers detained the agent who planted the explosives within one day after the terrorist attack, immediately upon his arrival in Kyiv, where he temporarily resided and planned to "lie low."

Blew up an airsoft grenade while fleeing a store: a repeat offender robber detained in Kyiv21.11.25, 16:21 • 2878 views

According to the case materials, the perpetrator of the crime was a 16-year-old internally displaced person from Sumy, who temporarily resided in the capital. The young man came to the attention of the Russian special services through Telegram channels, where he was looking for "easy money."

After recruitment, the Rashists sent their agent to Dnipro, where he settled in a local hotel, and then, under the guise of household purchases, acquired components for manufacturing IEDs.

Following the instructions of the Russian curator, the perpetrator made two explosives, equipped them with mobile phones for remote detonation, and disguised them as fire extinguishers.

After that, the suspect planted the IED near a Ukrzaliznytsia facility, the coordinates of which he had received in advance. He also placed a camera near the planned terrorist attack site so that the Rashists could track the arrival of victims.

SBU investigators informed the suspect of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act that led to the death of a person).

The minor faces up to 15 years in prison.

SBU exposed a student recruited by Russia who was making bombs for new terrorist attacks in Dnipro18.11.25, 23:12 • 15245 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Russian propaganda
Social network
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Ukrainian Railways
Dnipro
Security Service of Ukraine
Sumy
Kyiv