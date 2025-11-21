Blew up an airsoft grenade while fleeing a store: a repeat offender robber detained in Kyiv

Kyiv police detained an assailant who committed an armed robbery at a store and, while fleeing, detonated an airsoft grenade. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Details

The crime occurred on Mykhaila Stelmakh Street – the man tried to leave the sales floor without paying for the goods, but he was stopped by a cashier.

After that, the assailant pulled out a grenade and, after detaching the "safety pin," handed it to the woman. Then he ran out with an airsoft grenade and threw it into a trash can.

Since he had pulled the pin before, an explosion occurred, causing panic among people.

Police officers arrived at the scene – they seized the remains of the airsoft grenade from the scene and detained the assailant. He turned out to be a 35-year-old Kyiv resident who had previously been repeatedly brought to criminal responsibility, including for theft and drug offenses.

The man was charged under Part 4 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (robbery). He faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

