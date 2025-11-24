Russians deliberately attacked rescuers in Sumy - State Emergency Service

$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
04:43 PM • 7880 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
04:04 PM • 14091 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 25: how many queues will be without electricity
02:30 PM • 15280 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 17972 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 27312 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 26048 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
01:04 PM • 16459 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
November 24, 12:38 PM • 13903 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
November 24, 12:29 PM • 11819 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
November 24, 11:50 AM • 10092 views
Tomorrow, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place - Media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1m/s
89%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Supplies depleted: occupiers closed Katerynivka quarry in Mariupol districtNovember 24, 10:31 AM • 9268 views
Trump on possible progress in peace talks: "Don't believe it until you see it, but something good may be happening"November 24, 10:50 AM • 23269 views
Shooting between parents in Lviv school: one man wounded, children unharmed – SadovyiNovember 24, 10:55 AM • 18857 views
The Kremlin stated that the provisions of the EU peace plan are "unconstructive and unsuitable for Russia."02:48 PM • 5318 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhoto05:21 PM • 5236 views
Publications
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhoto05:21 PM • 5690 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 27322 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 26053 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 43307 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 68785 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Xi Jinping
Pedro Sánchez
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 30140 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 33507 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 43332 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 53698 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 55221 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot

Russians deliberately attacked rescuers in Sumy - State Emergency Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

On November 24, Russian occupiers attacked rescuers in Sumy, destroying a fire truck. Rescuers arrived at the scene of a previous strike to extinguish a fire but were attacked by a drone.

Russians deliberately attacked rescuers in Sumy - State Emergency Service

On Monday, November 24, Russian occupiers deliberately attacked rescuers in Sumy – a fire truck was destroyed as a result of the strike. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Rescuers arrived at the scene of a previous enemy strike to extinguish a fire. As they began their work, the Russians launched a drone attack.

This is not an accident. This is a deliberate strike against those who help people. The height of cynicism and disregard for any rules of war and humanity. The strike was aimed precisely at a fire truck - equipment that is impossible not to recognize

- stated the State Emergency Service.

Although the vehicle was destroyed, the rescue personnel were not injured, as they proceeded to a shelter.

This latest enemy crime once again shows - they are fighting against those who save people

- added the State Emergency Service.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Russians attacked the Sumy community with attack UAVs. As a result of the strike, there were problems with electricity in the city of Sumy.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Sumy