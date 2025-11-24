Russians deliberately attacked rescuers in Sumy - State Emergency Service
Kyiv • UNN
On November 24, Russian occupiers attacked rescuers in Sumy, destroying a fire truck. Rescuers arrived at the scene of a previous strike to extinguish a fire but were attacked by a drone.
On Monday, November 24, Russian occupiers deliberately attacked rescuers in Sumy – a fire truck was destroyed as a result of the strike. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Details
Rescuers arrived at the scene of a previous enemy strike to extinguish a fire. As they began their work, the Russians launched a drone attack.
This is not an accident. This is a deliberate strike against those who help people. The height of cynicism and disregard for any rules of war and humanity. The strike was aimed precisely at a fire truck - equipment that is impossible not to recognize
Although the vehicle was destroyed, the rescue personnel were not injured, as they proceeded to a shelter.
This latest enemy crime once again shows - they are fighting against those who save people
Recall
Earlier, UNN reported that the Russians attacked the Sumy community with attack UAVs. As a result of the strike, there were problems with electricity in the city of Sumy.