Russians deliberately attacked rescuers in Sumy - State Emergency Service

On Monday, November 24, Russian occupiers deliberately attacked rescuers in Sumy – a fire truck was destroyed as a result of the strike. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Rescuers arrived at the scene of a previous enemy strike to extinguish a fire. As they began their work, the Russians launched a drone attack.

This is not an accident. This is a deliberate strike against those who help people. The height of cynicism and disregard for any rules of war and humanity. The strike was aimed precisely at a fire truck - equipment that is impossible not to recognize - stated the State Emergency Service.

Although the vehicle was destroyed, the rescue personnel were not injured, as they proceeded to a shelter.

This latest enemy crime once again shows - they are fighting against those who save people - added the State Emergency Service.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Russians attacked the Sumy community with attack UAVs. As a result of the strike, there were problems with electricity in the city of Sumy.