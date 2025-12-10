$42.180.11
In Sumy, a man shot at children: the circumstances of the crime became known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 660 views

In Sumy, on December 9, four minors sustained bodily injuries as a result of a shooting. A 60-year-old local resident fired shots from a hunting rifle from his apartment window.

In Sumy, a man shot at children: the circumstances of the crime became known
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

On the evening of December 9, in Sumy, four minors sustained bodily injuries as a result of shots that, as the police established, could have been fired by a 60-year-old local resident. UNN learned the circumstances of the incident.

Details

As the police reported, they received a message from two minor girls that near one of the houses on Zalivna Street in Sumy, they heard suspicious sounds similar to shots, after which they sustained bodily injuries.

Law enforcement officers promptly identified the perpetrator who, according to preliminary data, fired shots from a weapon in Sumy. As a result of the incident, four children aged 13 to 16 received minor bodily injuries.

- the message says of the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Sumy Oblast.

The injured minors were provided with medical assistance. As reported by the police, the injuries are minor, and there is no threat to the children's lives.

Police conducted door-to-door inquiries, interviewed witnesses, and identified the apartment from which the shots could have been fired. During the inspection of the 60-year-old man's dwelling, a smoothbore hunting rifle and a spent cartridge case were found.

According to UNN, the man was dissatisfied with the behavior of the children who were playing near the house. After they did not react to his remarks, the man took out an IZH-43m smoothbore rifle and fired several shots from it in the direction of the group of children from his apartment window. At least one child sustained injuries to both legs.

As reported by the police, criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 2 of Article 15, paragraphs 1, 2, 7 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted intentional murder of two or more minors, committed in a manner dangerous to the lives of many people). Law enforcement officers are establishing the motives and full circumstances of the incident.

Recall

In Chernihiv, law enforcement officers detained a man suspected of shooting on one of the city's streets. He has been charged with hooliganism with the use of weapons, which carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
