Russians attacked Sumy community with drones, there are power outages - OVA

On Monday, November 24, Russians attacked the Sumy community with attack UAVs. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleh Hryhorov, according to UNN.

The occupiers continue to strike civilian infrastructure. As a result of the strike, there are power outages in the city of Sumy.

The enemy also hit the residential sector of one of the starostyn districts. Information about damage and possible casualties is being clarified – Hryhorov wrote.

He added that the threat of repeated strikes remains. In this regard, civilians were urged to stay in safe places.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 64 combat engagements took place at the front since the beginning of the day.