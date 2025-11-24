$42.270.11
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 9692 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 12442 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
01:04 PM • 10867 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
12:38 PM • 10618 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
12:29 PM • 9628 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
11:50 AM • 7906 views
Tomorrow, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place - Media
11:25 AM • 10004 views
Night arrest instead of round-the-clock: the appellate court softened the pre-trial detention measure for the Odrex doctor in the case of Adnan Kivan's death
10:32 AM • 11035 views
Ukrainian bonds jump on peace talks – Bloomberg
09:58 AM • 10491 views
Russian information about the appearance of DPRK military in the Zaporizhzhia direction has no confirmation - CPD
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russians attacked Sumy community with drones, there are power outages - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

On November 24, Russians attacked the Sumy community with attack UAVs, which led to power outages in Sumy. The enemy also hit the residential sector of one of the starostyn districts, information is being clarified.

Russians attacked Sumy community with drones, there are power outages - OVA

On Monday, November 24, Russians attacked the Sumy community with attack UAVs. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleh Hryhorov, according to UNN.

Details

The occupiers continue to strike civilian infrastructure. As a result of the strike, there are power outages in the city of Sumy.

The enemy also hit the residential sector of one of the starostyn districts. Information about damage and possible casualties is being clarified

– Hryhorov wrote.

He added that the threat of repeated strikes remains. In this regard, civilians were urged to stay in safe places.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 64 combat engagements took place at the front since the beginning of the day.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
