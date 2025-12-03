"3000 km across Ukraine": 100,000 Ukrainians registered for the program in one day

$42.330.01
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 13067 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
01:24 PM • 17620 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
01:22 PM • 15911 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 20871 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 21397 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 23676 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 29227 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 36910 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 30545 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
Publications
Popular news
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 16931 views
In Russia, the Druzhba oil pipeline was blown up againPhotoVideoDecember 3, 09:59 AM • 11685 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 27837 views
China's Foreign Ministry stated that using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine would not contribute to ending the warDecember 3, 12:35 PM • 15705 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing UkraineDecember 3, 12:41 PM • 18321 views
Publications
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution01:24 PM • 17620 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 27930 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 47330 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 50072 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 59135 views
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 58208 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 60547 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 115287 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 88908 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 104614 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": 100,000 Ukrainians registered for the program in one day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, the most popular trains on the launch day of the "3000 km across Ukraine" program were those to/from Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia.

"3000 km across Ukraine": 100,000 Ukrainians registered for the program in one day

On the day the "3000 km across Ukraine" program was launched, passengers had already booked trips covering 2.5 million kilometers. This amounts to over 4,000 tickets to and from frontline regions, UNN reports, citing Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways).

Details

As stated in the report, the most popular trains are those to/from Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia.

Today, Ukrzaliznytsia also enabled passengers with children from frontline regions to travel to Kyiv or Lviv through the "3,000 km across Ukraine" program and join the "Magic Expresses" — railway steam locomotive tours for St. Nicholas Day. Around 500 families from Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv have already registered to take advantage of this "magical" holiday opportunity.

In total, over 100,000 users have already registered for the program on its launch day 

- added Ukrzaliznytsia.

The "3000 km across Ukraine" program: over 30,000 Ukrainians used it in the first hour03.12.25, 11:38 • 2858 views

Antonina Tumanova

Society
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Railways
Chernihiv
Zaporizhzhia
Lviv
Sumy
Kyiv
Kharkiv