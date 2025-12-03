"3000 km across Ukraine": 100,000 Ukrainians registered for the program in one day

On the day the "3000 km across Ukraine" program was launched, passengers had already booked trips covering 2.5 million kilometers. This amounts to over 4,000 tickets to and from frontline regions, UNN reports, citing Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways).

Details

As stated in the report, the most popular trains are those to/from Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia.

Today, Ukrzaliznytsia also enabled passengers with children from frontline regions to travel to Kyiv or Lviv through the "3,000 km across Ukraine" program and join the "Magic Expresses" — railway steam locomotive tours for St. Nicholas Day. Around 500 families from Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv have already registered to take advantage of this "magical" holiday opportunity.

In total, over 100,000 users have already registered for the program on its launch day - added Ukrzaliznytsia.

The "3000 km across Ukraine" program: over 30,000 Ukrainians used it in the first hour