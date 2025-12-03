$42.330.01
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The "3000 km across Ukraine" program: over 30,000 Ukrainians used it in the first hour

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

The "3000 km across Ukraine" program from "Ukrzaliznytsia" activated over 30,000 Ukrainians in the first hour. The first thousand tickets from frontline regions have already been snapped up, with flights from Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv being the most in demand.

The "3000 km across Ukraine" program: over 30,000 Ukrainians used it in the first hour

"Ukrzaliznytsia" company reported on the first results of the "3000 km across Ukraine" travel program. This was reported by UNN with reference to "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Details

In the first hour on Wednesday, December 3, more than 30,000 Ukrainians have already activated the program through the application.

The first thousand tickets from frontline regions have already been snapped up - routes from Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv are at the top. We're moving on

- the company stated.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Ukrainians now have access to tickets for trains under the "3000 km across Ukraine" program, initially to and from frontline cities.

The program will allow using 3000 km of travel during off-peak periods when there are vacant seats. "Ukrzaliznytsia" will offer them specifically in open-plan carriages, compartment carriages, regional trains, and 2nd class Intercity. Up to four trips totaling 3000 km can be obtained, and travel can begin on Friday, December 5.

"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometers02.12.25, 18:58 • 32533 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEconomy
War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Railways
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kharkiv