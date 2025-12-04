Russian "war correspondents" spread fakes about an offensive on Chernihiv, but Russia has no real forces - CPD

Russian "war correspondents" are spreading narratives about "preparing an offensive on Chernihiv" - at the same time, the aggressor does not have real means and forces to attack this particular region. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

As Kovalenko noted, this statement is tied to diplomatic processes and Russia's tactics of pressuring Ukraine and delaying US efforts. Its goal is to exert additional pressure on Ukrainian society, as well as to create an informational imitation of the Russian army's ability to "win everywhere on the front."

The Defense Forces of Ukraine control the situation in the Chernihiv region, and enemy provocations in the border area are stopped by force. The enemy has already carried out similar cognitive operations regarding Sumy and Kharkiv. Let me remind you that the Defense Forces stopped the Russians, who did not have the strength to advance on large cities. - Kovalenko stated.

The Institute for the Study of War reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and propagandists of the aggressor country are spreading disinformation about the alleged "imminent collapse" of the front line in Ukraine. ISW analysts believe that this is being done to force Ukraine and the West to agree to the Kremlin's terms, as Putin cannot achieve victory by military means.