Russian "war correspondents" spread fakes about an offensive on Chernihiv, but Russia has no real forces - CPD

$42.200.13
49.230.04
ukenru
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 1810 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
12:31 PM • 9598 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 19592 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
12:01 PM • 13298 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 15122 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
09:37 AM • 16003 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 25503 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 42250 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 35769 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 45675 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
3m/s
97%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 32576 views
Putin called the meeting with Trump's envoys "useful," announced the division of the peace plan into 4 parts, and issued new threats regarding Donbas.December 4, 07:55 AM • 16404 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 17167 views
Clashes at the "Zhovten" sanatorium near Kyiv: what does businessman Kaufman have to do with it?11:36 AM • 7186 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity12:21 PM • 13084 views
Publications
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 1818 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity12:21 PM • 13325 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 19596 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 32852 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 61619 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Ursula von der Leyen
Viktor Liashko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Belgium
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideo02:10 PM • 1838 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 17360 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 23821 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 68652 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 71671 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Brent Crude
Heating

Russian "war correspondents" spread fakes about an offensive on Chernihiv, but Russia has no real forces - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

Russian "war correspondents" are spreading narratives about "preparing an offensive on Chernihiv," but the aggressor has no real forces for this. This is part of Russia's pressure tactics on Ukraine and an attempt to prolong US efforts.

Russian "war correspondents" spread fakes about an offensive on Chernihiv, but Russia has no real forces - CPD

Russian "war correspondents" are spreading narratives about "preparing an offensive on Chernihiv" - at the same time, the aggressor does not have real means and forces to attack this particular region. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

Details

As Kovalenko noted, this statement is tied to diplomatic processes and Russia's tactics of pressuring Ukraine and delaying US efforts. Its goal is to exert additional pressure on Ukrainian society, as well as to create an informational imitation of the Russian army's ability to "win everywhere on the front."

The Defense Forces of Ukraine control the situation in the Chernihiv region, and enemy provocations in the border area are stopped by force. The enemy has already carried out similar cognitive operations regarding Sumy and Kharkiv. Let me remind you that the Defense Forces stopped the Russians, who did not have the strength to advance on large cities.

- Kovalenko stated.

Recall

The Institute for the Study of War reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and propagandists of the aggressor country are spreading disinformation about the alleged "imminent collapse" of the front line in Ukraine. ISW analysts believe that this is being done to force Ukraine and the West to agree to the Kremlin's terms, as Putin cannot achieve victory by military means.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Institute for the Study of War
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
United States
Ukraine
Chernihiv
Sumy
Kharkiv