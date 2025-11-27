In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo

The biggest problems with electricity are currently in Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions due to attacks by Russian troops. This was reported by Vitaliy Zaichenko, Chairman of the Board of NEC "Ukrenergo", during a telethon, as reported by UNN.

Unfortunately, as before, the situation is most difficult in the frontline and border regions with Russia. These are Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Donetsk region: these regions suffer the most from Russian strikes. In these regions, not only missiles and "Shaheds" are used, but also other means that are quite fast. – Zaichenko reported.

The head of "Ukrenergo" noted that repair crews are working in the most difficult conditions due to the complex security situation.

In the conditions in which repair crews work in these regions, the working conditions are the most difficult, because the security situation there is the worst. - Zaichenko added.

NEC "Ukrenergo" continues to restore electricity supply in the affected regions.

Recall

On the night of November 27, Russia launched 142 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types against Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 92 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.