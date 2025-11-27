$42.300.10
48.950.00
ukenru
12:37 PM • 84 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
11:46 AM • 1862 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11:04 AM • 4702 views
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
08:20 AM • 10620 views
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 20746 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
07:27 AM • 15138 views
New US special envoy warned Europe that Russia is accumulating missiles - NYT
November 27, 01:49 AM • 35926 views
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico
November 26, 03:50 PM • 36398 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
November 26, 03:49 PM • 72229 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
November 26, 03:41 PM • 34595 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1m/s
93%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
SSO showed the elimination of an enemy DRG member and the capture of two more in the Donetsk directionVideoNovember 27, 02:50 AM • 17249 views
"Scum and monsters": Trump emotionally reacted to The New York Times article about his agingNovember 27, 03:23 AM • 24415 views
ISW: Russia will be able to fully capture Donetsk Oblast in August 2027 at current rates of advanceNovember 27, 04:30 AM • 11309 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"06:49 AM • 11336 views
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhoto09:33 AM • 10674 views
Publications
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo12:37 PM • 84 views
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhoto11:52 AM • 2608 views
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhoto09:33 AM • 10796 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 20746 views
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified themNovember 26, 04:04 PM • 36404 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Radosław Sikorski
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Geneva
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"06:49 AM • 11430 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 42310 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 76246 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 92302 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 92008 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Gold

In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1874 views

Vitaliy Zaichenko, Chairman of the Board of NEC "Ukrenergo", reported that Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast have the biggest problems with electricity. These regions suffer the most from Russian attacks, where repair crews work in the most difficult conditions due to the complex security situation.

In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo

The biggest problems with electricity are currently in Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions due to attacks by Russian troops. This was reported by Vitaliy Zaichenko, Chairman of the Board of NEC "Ukrenergo", during a telethon, as reported by UNN.

Unfortunately, as before, the situation is most difficult in the frontline and border regions with Russia. These are Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Donetsk region: these regions suffer the most from Russian strikes. In these regions, not only missiles and "Shaheds" are used, but also other means that are quite fast.

– Zaichenko reported.

The head of "Ukrenergo" noted that repair crews are working in the most difficult conditions due to the complex security situation.

In the conditions in which repair crews work in these regions, the working conditions are the most difficult, because the security situation there is the worst.

- Zaichenko added.

NEC "Ukrenergo" continues to restore electricity supply in the affected regions.

Recall

On the night of November 27, Russia launched 142 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types against Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 92 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Ukrenergo
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Poltava
Sumy
Kharkiv