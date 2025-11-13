Russian UAV attacked an enterprise in Sumy: the city was covered in smoke, specialists will check air quality

Today, the enemy attacked the territory of one of the enterprises in the industrial district of Sumy, and the city was covered in smoke. As reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, specialists are already measuring the quality of atmospheric air, UNN reports.

Details

Today, after lunch, a Russian UAV attacked the territory of one of the enterprises in the industrial district of Sumy. Materials in the production area caught fire.

According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.

As reported by the RMA, all emergency services are working on site, the fire is being extinguished, and the area is being inspected.

Due to the attack, there is smoke in the city. Specialists from the regional center for disease control and prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine are already measuring the quality of atmospheric air. - stated in the message.

While the inspection is ongoing, residents are advised to:

▫️ close windows;

▫️ limit time outdoors (especially for children, the elderly, and those with chronic respiratory diseases);

▫️ drink more water;

▫️ if available, turn on the air purifier to maximum mode.

