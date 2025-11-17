They want to "outlast" Trump: the Center for Countering Disinformation commented on Medvedev's words about the terms of the "SMO" completion

Former Russian President and Prime Minister, and now Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, stated that the so-called "special military operation" – which is in fact a full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine – will not stop until the Kremlin achieves its goals. And Russia's goal is to destroy Ukraine and maximize the expulsion of Ukrainians from their territories, reports UNN with reference to the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko.

Details

Medvedev voiced this statement during a meeting with activists of the youth wing of the pro-government political party "United Russia." At the same time, Kovalenko noted that Russians are unable to live without war, their elites profit from it - the Kremlin needs a pause or Ukraine's capitulation.

This means that Russia is choosing a course that can be simply called: "outlasting Trump." This involves both continuing the war and a pause to regroup and repeat the aggression. The only question is whether this aggression will also be directed against NATO countries. – said the head of the CPD.

According to Kovalenko, it is cheaper and easier to fragment Russia and its regime. However, this is not so simple, because China is satisfied with today's Russia, which is dependent on it. At the same time, all empires sooner or later disintegrate, added the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Additionally

This is not the first such statement by Dmitry Medvedev: in January 2024, he published a post on Telegram where he stated that Russia would never leave Ukraine alone and would find a pretext for a new war, even in 10 or 50 years, and also in the event of Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO.

Medvedev added that the existence of an independent Ukraine is "mortally dangerous for Ukrainians themselves." With these words, he denied Ukrainians the right to independence.

At the same time, in his opinion, Ukrainians "will one day choose not to constantly fight and die, but to live with Russians in one large, common state," even despite the hatred towards the latter due to numerous war crimes that Russia has committed and continues to commit in Ukraine.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia does not want territories, but political advantages and the destruction of Ukraine as a state, and Ukrainians as a nation.

UNN also reported that Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov called for the destruction of Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, and Dnipro.