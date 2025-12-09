$42.070.01
There are three documents on ending the war - Zelenskyy
06:20 PM • 4502 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
03:34 PM • 19284 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
03:14 PM • 22767 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 20758 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 27625 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 48146 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 28684 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 31014 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 41047 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 62767 views
In Sumy, a man shot from a high-rise window and wounded four children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 910 views

In Sumy, a 60-year-old man shot from a window, wounding four children aged 13-16. He was detained and a smoothbore shotgun was seized; he is suspected of attempted murder.

In Sumy, a man shot from a high-rise window and wounded four children

In Sumy, a man fired a shot from the window of a high-rise building, as a result of which four children aged 13 to 16 were injured. The shooter was identified and detained. He is suspected of attempted murder, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, on December 9, in the city of Sumy, a man fired a shot from a firearm from the window of a high-rise building. As a result of the shot, four children aged 13 to 16 received bodily injuries. Currently, their lives are not in danger.

Law enforcement officers promptly identified the shooter and detained him in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. He is a 60-year-old local resident. A smoothbore hunting rifle was seized from him.

Juvenile prosecutors of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office are exercising procedural guidance in criminal proceedings on the fact of attempted murder of children out of hooligan motives (Part 2 of Article 15/Paragraphs 1, 2, 7 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- the report says.

The head of the group of prosecutors is the head of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, Oleksandr Panchenko.

Shooting in Odesa, one dead - police
09.12.25, 19:42 • 1556 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Sumy