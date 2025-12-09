In Sumy, a man shot from a high-rise window and wounded four children

In Sumy, a man fired a shot from the window of a high-rise building, as a result of which four children aged 13 to 16 were injured. The shooter was identified and detained. He is suspected of attempted murder, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, on December 9, in the city of Sumy, a man fired a shot from a firearm from the window of a high-rise building. As a result of the shot, four children aged 13 to 16 received bodily injuries. Currently, their lives are not in danger.

Law enforcement officers promptly identified the shooter and detained him in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. He is a 60-year-old local resident. A smoothbore hunting rifle was seized from him.

Juvenile prosecutors of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office are exercising procedural guidance in criminal proceedings on the fact of attempted murder of children out of hooligan motives (Part 2 of Article 15/Paragraphs 1, 2, 7 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the report says.

The head of the group of prosecutors is the head of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, Oleksandr Panchenko.

