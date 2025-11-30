Russian attack on Sumy region on November 30: part of Sumy city left without electricity

On Sunday, November 30, Russians deliberately struck the energy infrastructure of Sumy region, which caused a power outage in part of the city of Sumy. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of Sumy OVA Oleh Hryhorov and "Sumyoblenergo".

Details

As the head of the OVA noted, Russian strikes caused interruptions in electricity and water supply in the Sumy district.

The aggressor continues to try to deprive people of basic living conditions, cynically attacking civilian infrastructure. All necessary services are involved in eliminating the consequences. Energy workers are working to restore stable electricity supply - Hryhorov's statement reads.

At the same time, "Sumyoblenergo" stated that due to Russian strikes, hourly shutdown schedules continue to be in effect.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russians used almost 1,400 attack drones, 1,100 guided aerial bombs, and 66 missiles over the past week.