Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
10:20 AM • 8778 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
07:27 AM • 13731 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 23837 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 34207 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 28208 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 25738 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 22971 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 17598 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 16801 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
Publications
Exclusives
Exclusive
Russian attack on Sumy region on November 30: part of Sumy city left without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

On November 30, Russians deliberately struck the energy infrastructure of Sumy region, blacking out part of Sumy. This caused interruptions in electricity and water supply in the Sumy district.

Russian attack on Sumy region on November 30: part of Sumy city left without electricity

On Sunday, November 30, Russians deliberately struck the energy infrastructure of Sumy region, which caused a power outage in part of the city of Sumy. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of Sumy OVA Oleh Hryhorov and "Sumyoblenergo".

Details

As the head of the OVA noted, Russian strikes caused interruptions in electricity and water supply in the Sumy district.

The aggressor continues to try to deprive people of basic living conditions, cynically attacking civilian infrastructure. All necessary services are involved in eliminating the consequences. Energy workers are working to restore stable electricity supply

- Hryhorov's statement reads.

At the same time, "Sumyoblenergo" stated that due to Russian strikes, hourly shutdown schedules continue to be in effect.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russians used almost 1,400 attack drones, 1,100 guided aerial bombs, and 66 missiles over the past week.

Yevhen Ustimenko

