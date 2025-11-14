10 years behind bars is not justice, it's just its beginning: Kravchenko on the sentence of a 60-year-old artist who molested girls under the guise of lessons

$42.060.03
48.880.23
ukenru
02:48 PM • 246 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
01:30 PM • 5186 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
01:27 PM • 15813 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 15107 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
11:47 AM • 13193 views
The death toll from the night attack in Kyiv has risen to six: the body of another deceased person has been found
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 41398 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 07:50 AM • 30052 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
November 14, 07:18 AM • 54985 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
November 13, 09:46 PM • 98700 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
November 13, 06:55 PM • 132183 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv: three dead and 26 injured reportedPhotoNovember 14, 06:10 AM • 49927 views
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27PhotoNovember 14, 07:19 AM • 59661 views
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of UkraineNovember 14, 08:55 AM • 27682 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world09:46 AM • 20485 views
In Kyiv, people are being searched for under the rubble of a 9-story building after a Russian attack, 34 people have already been injured: new footage of the aftermathPhoto10:19 AM • 16045 views
Publications
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo01:27 PM • 15822 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 15114 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhoto12:13 PM • 12166 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 41404 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 272257 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Herman Halushchenko
Timur Mindich
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
Paris
London
France
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo01:27 PM • 15822 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in court01:14 PM • 5418 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world09:46 AM • 20693 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 82224 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 79314 views
Actual
Technology
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
The Diplomat
Heating

10 years behind bars is not justice, it's just its beginning: Kravchenko on the sentence of a 60-year-old artist who molested girls under the guise of lessons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 772 views

A 60-year-old artist from Sumy was sentenced to 10 years in prison for molesting seven-year-old girls under the guise of painting lessons. As Prosecutor General Kravchenko noted, punishment for sexual crimes against children must be as severe as possible, because 10 years is not justice, it is only its beginning.

10 years behind bars is not justice, it's just its beginning: Kravchenko on the sentence of a 60-year-old artist who molested girls under the guise of lessons

In Sumy, a 60-year-old artist who molested seven-year-old girls under the guise of painting lessons has been convicted. This was announced by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, who added that "10 years is not justice, it is only its beginning," UNN reports.

He was supposed to teach them to see beauty, but instead he showed them darkness. In Sumy, a 60-year-old artist who molested seven-year-old girls under the guise of painting lessons has been convicted. The crime became known after the children told their parents what happened during the "classes." One child reported indecent acts, another that he forced her to watch pornographic videos.

- Kravchenko reported.

He emphasized that the prosecutor fully proved the artist's guilt in court.

The court found the man guilty and sentenced him to 10 years in prison. Ten years is the minimum allowed by law today. But can one measure in years what stole peace, trust, and a child's ability to look at the world without fear? I am grateful to the girls who did not remain silent. At their young age, they did what some adults are incapable of, they told the truth.

- Kravchenko added.

The Prosecutor General added that psychologists worked with the victims, and a comprehensive forensic psychiatric examination was conducted. Experts confirmed that the girls experienced violence, and the consequences left a deep mark on their psyche.

This verdict is not just a punishment for one criminal. It is a signal: we will never allow childhood to be turned into trauma. And it is also a call for changes in legislation, which I tirelessly talk about and hope for the support of people's deputies. Punishment for sexual crimes against children must be as severe as possible. Because 10 years is not justice, it is only its beginning.

- Kravchenko summarized.

"Everyone who killed or raped a child should get life imprisonment" - Prosecutor General Kravchenko on Kosov's sentence22.09.25, 16:03 • 4153 views

Recall

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he plans to issue an order soon that will strengthen the level of control and responsibility in the investigation and judicial representation of prosecutors in criminal proceedings related to violent crimes against children.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Life imprisonment
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine
Sumy