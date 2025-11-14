10 years behind bars is not justice, it's just its beginning: Kravchenko on the sentence of a 60-year-old artist who molested girls under the guise of lessons

In Sumy, a 60-year-old artist who molested seven-year-old girls under the guise of painting lessons has been convicted. This was announced by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, who added that "10 years is not justice, it is only its beginning," UNN reports.

He was supposed to teach them to see beauty, but instead he showed them darkness. In Sumy, a 60-year-old artist who molested seven-year-old girls under the guise of painting lessons has been convicted. The crime became known after the children told their parents what happened during the "classes." One child reported indecent acts, another that he forced her to watch pornographic videos. - Kravchenko reported.

He emphasized that the prosecutor fully proved the artist's guilt in court.

The court found the man guilty and sentenced him to 10 years in prison. Ten years is the minimum allowed by law today. But can one measure in years what stole peace, trust, and a child's ability to look at the world without fear? I am grateful to the girls who did not remain silent. At their young age, they did what some adults are incapable of, they told the truth. - Kravchenko added.

The Prosecutor General added that psychologists worked with the victims, and a comprehensive forensic psychiatric examination was conducted. Experts confirmed that the girls experienced violence, and the consequences left a deep mark on their psyche.

This verdict is not just a punishment for one criminal. It is a signal: we will never allow childhood to be turned into trauma. And it is also a call for changes in legislation, which I tirelessly talk about and hope for the support of people's deputies. Punishment for sexual crimes against children must be as severe as possible. Because 10 years is not justice, it is only its beginning. - Kravchenko summarized.

"Everyone who killed or raped a child should get life imprisonment" - Prosecutor General Kravchenko on Kosov's sentence

Recall

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he plans to issue an order soon that will strengthen the level of control and responsibility in the investigation and judicial representation of prosecutors in criminal proceedings related to violent crimes against children.