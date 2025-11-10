Rescuers showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Sumy region on November 9
Sumy region was subjected to another Russian attack on November 9, the Romny community came under fire. Large-scale fires broke out, houses were damaged, but there were no casualties.
Rescuers showed the consequences of the enemy attack on Sumy region on November 9. This was reported by UNN.
Details
It is noted that Sumy region was subjected to another attack by the Russian Federation on Sunday afternoon. In particular, the Romny community was hit.
Large-scale fires broke out. Warehouses and vehicles were burning. SES specialists had to work at 4 different locations. Also, apartment buildings and private houses were damaged by the blast wave.
They clarified that due to the threat of repeated strikes, rescuers were forced to suspend work and go to shelters.
All fires were extinguished. There were no casualties.
Recall
In Sumy, after a massive enemy attack, water supply will be carried out according to a schedule with reduced pressure, communication is gradually being restored, and medical facilities are operating normally.
