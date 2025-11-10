Rescuers showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Sumy region on November 9

ukenru
November 9, 12:22 PM • 35147 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
November 9, 10:18 AM • 67563 views
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 9, 08:34 AM • 66365 views
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 92967 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
November 8, 05:24 PM • 69154 views
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian KuznetsovPhoto
November 8, 04:00 PM • 63791 views
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
November 8, 02:50 PM • 56112 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
November 8, 02:33 PM • 51974 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
November 8, 08:59 AM • 71295 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 150552 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Enemy attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region: educational institution destroyed, woman injuredPhotoNovember 9, 06:34 PM • 8312 views
Malawi accuses Russia of exploiting African girls in military factoriesNovember 9, 06:51 PM • 7064 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale power outages in most regions: how many queues will be without electricityNovember 9, 07:09 PM • 9912 views
A large solar flare, facing Earth, caused a coronal mass ejectionNovember 9, 07:12 PM • 5800 views
Syrskyi: Pokrovsk has turned into a fortified area, but there is no reason for panicNovember 9, 08:23 PM • 5250 views
Publications
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 92967 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 150552 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 178261 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 127680 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 104868 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rafael Grossi
Elon Musk
Karoline Leavitt
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 33648 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 74380 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 142029 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 78136 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 86388 views
Technology
The Guardian
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136

Rescuers showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Sumy region on November 9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 836 views

Sumy region was subjected to another Russian attack on November 9, the Romny community came under fire. Large-scale fires broke out, houses were damaged, but there were no casualties.

Rescuers showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Sumy region on November 9

Rescuers showed the consequences of the enemy attack on Sumy region on November 9. This was reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that Sumy region was subjected to another attack by the Russian Federation on Sunday afternoon. In particular, the Romny community was hit.

Large-scale fires broke out. Warehouses and vehicles were burning. SES specialists had to work at 4 different locations. Also, apartment buildings and private houses were damaged by the blast wave.

- reported the SES.

They clarified that due to the threat of repeated strikes, rescuers were forced to suspend work and go to shelters.

All fires were extinguished. There were no casualties.

- summarized the SES.

Recall

In Sumy, after a massive enemy attack, water supply will be carried out according to a schedule with reduced pressure, communication is gradually being restored, and medical facilities are operating normally.

Russian army attacked Sumy region with drones: one killed03.11.25, 03:08 • 4339 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Sumy