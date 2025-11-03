Russian army attacked Sumy region with drones: one killed

On the night of November 3, the Russian army attacked Sumy Oblast with drones. As a result of the shelling, one person died, and three more were rescued from under the rubble. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (OVA) Oleh Hryhorov, according to UNN.

Details

On Monday, November 3, at 02:49, Oleh Hryhorov wrote in his Telegram that the Russian army attacked the Trostianets community with attack UAVs.

The Russians cynically targeted people – deliberately, at night, when they were sleeping. Previously, one person died - the post says.

According to Hryhorov, rescuers unblocked three more people from under the rubble, and they are being provided with the necessary medical care.

"The search and rescue operation is ongoing. We are clarifying all the consequences of the attack," he added.

Recall

On the evening of November 2, Russian troops launched a missile strike on a village in the Lebedyn community of Sumy Oblast. Two women aged 55 and 65 were wounded, and the residential sector was damaged.

