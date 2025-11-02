$42.080.01
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
09:32 AM • 10621 views
Judge who caused fatal road accident in Prykarpattia notified of suspicionPhoto
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 19590 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 41434 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 71646 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 76995 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 101530 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 90861 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 44751 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 56721 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
Ukrainian border guards shoot down over 100 Russian drones daily - SBGS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 582 views

Fighters of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine destroy over 100 Russian drones of various types daily. Among the downed drones are attack, reconnaissance, and fiber-optic drones.

Ukrainian border guards shoot down over 100 Russian drones daily - SBGS

Fighters of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine destroy more than 100 Russian drones of various types every day. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko on the air of the national telethon, writes UNN

Details

These are not only long-range attack drones. We also counter the enemy's reconnaissance wings, which he launches to monitor the situation and identify our positions. In total, we shoot down more than a hundred enemy drones every day.

- Demchenko said. 

Demchenko noted that among the downed drones there are attack, reconnaissance, and fiber-optic drones. "As for 'Shaheds' and 'Geraniums', mobile fire groups are actively countering them to prevent them from entering deep into Ukraine," Demchenko added. 

Addition

Demchenko stated that the changes to the rules for crossing the border for men aged 18-22, which came into force in August, do not create a significant burden on passenger traffic. A foreign passport and a military registration document are required to cross the border, with the exception of civil servants. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
State Border of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine