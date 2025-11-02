Ukrainian border guards shoot down over 100 Russian drones daily - SBGS
Kyiv • UNN
Fighters of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine destroy over 100 Russian drones of various types daily. Among the downed drones are attack, reconnaissance, and fiber-optic drones.
Fighters of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine destroy more than 100 Russian drones of various types every day. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko on the air of the national telethon, writes UNN.
Details
These are not only long-range attack drones. We also counter the enemy's reconnaissance wings, which he launches to monitor the situation and identify our positions. In total, we shoot down more than a hundred enemy drones every day.
Demchenko noted that among the downed drones there are attack, reconnaissance, and fiber-optic drones. "As for 'Shaheds' and 'Geraniums', mobile fire groups are actively countering them to prevent them from entering deep into Ukraine," Demchenko added.
Addition
Demchenko stated that the changes to the rules for crossing the border for men aged 18-22, which came into force in August, do not create a significant burden on passenger traffic. A foreign passport and a military registration document are required to cross the border, with the exception of civil servants.