128 out of 154 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
05:30 AM • 2774 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 16571 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
September 25, 04:17 PM • 30065 views
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM • 28494 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
September 25, 10:24 AM • 62260 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 40785 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM • 61095 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 59861 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 77822 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 56225 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
The Cabinet of Ministers “took” UAH 14 million from the humanitarian demining program and “transferred” them to the implementation of the subsoil agreementSeptember 25, 07:49 PM • 3038 views
White House called Trump's sharp "attack" on Russia "negotiating tactic" - WPSeptember 25, 08:15 PM • 9554 views
SBU detained an agent who helped Russia prepare a new offensive on Kharkiv regionSeptember 25, 08:42 PM • 2450 views
IAEA recorded the downing of a Russian UAV near the South Ukrainian NPP02:59 AM • 13105 views
Ukraine seeks to end the war this year, despite Russia's dragging out of the conflict - SybihaPhoto03:46 AM • 7992 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 2778 views
Ukrainians choose cheaper alternatives: how Darnitsa's high-price policy weakens its position in the pharmaceutical marketPhotoSeptember 25, 02:30 PM • 21044 views
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soupsPhotoSeptember 25, 11:57 AM • 27623 views
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend onSeptember 25, 10:50 AM • 35207 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous billSeptember 25, 10:24 AM • 62265 views
UNN Lite
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 24113 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 32426 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 65910 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 123756 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 81908 views
128 out of 154 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 736 views

During the night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 154 drones, 128 of which were shot down or suppressed. Hits by 26 attack UAVs were recorded at 9 locations.

128 out of 154 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with 154 drones overnight, 128 of which were shot down or suppressed, but 26 drones hit 9 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of September 26 (from 6:00 p.m. on September 25), the enemy attacked with 154 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo - Russia, about 80 of them were Shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 07:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 128 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

"26 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 9 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 1 location," the report says.

As indicated, the enemy continues to attack with drones. "New groups of attack UAVs have entered from the northern direction. Observe safety measures!" - noted the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over 900 servicemen, hundreds of UAVs and dozens of vehicles: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced Russia's losses for the day26.09.25, 08:00 • 982 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Ukraine