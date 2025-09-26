128 out of 154 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with 154 drones overnight, 128 of which were shot down or suppressed, but 26 drones hit 9 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of September 26 (from 6:00 p.m. on September 25), the enemy attacked with 154 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo - Russia, about 80 of them were Shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 07:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 128 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

"26 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 9 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 1 location," the report says.

As indicated, the enemy continues to attack with drones. "New groups of attack UAVs have entered from the northern direction. Observe safety measures!" - noted the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over 900 servicemen, hundreds of UAVs and dozens of vehicles: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced Russia's losses for the day