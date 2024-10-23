Russians hit a civilian car with a drone in Zaporizhzhia region: two dead
Kyiv • UNN
In Vasylivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers attacked a civilian car with a drone. The attack killed two men aged 40 and 73 who were traveling between the villages of Stepnohirsk and Prymorske.
In Zaporizhzhia region, Russian troops attacked a civilian car with a drone, killing two men, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Two lives were cut short by an enemy attack on a civilian car in Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia region. The occupiers hit a car moving between the villages of Stepnohirsk and Prymorske with a drone. Two men, aged 40 and 73, were killed
