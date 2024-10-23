Russian troops strike over 400 times in Zaporizhzhia region
Kyiv • UNN
The occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia region with aircraft, UAVs, MLRS and artillery. There were 22 reports of destruction, but no civilians were injured.
During the day, the occupiers struck 411 times in 7 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.
Details
- Russian troops carried out 6 air strikes on Lobkove, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Levadne.
- 251 UAVs of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Levadne.
- Lobkove, Robotyne and Levadne were hit by 5 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.
- 149 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.
The RMA also reported that it received 22 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.
