Zaporizhzhia NPP is on the verge of blackout again due to enemy shelling - Ministry of Energy
Kyiv • UNN
One of the two power lines connecting ZNPP to the Ukrainian power grid was disconnected due to enemy shelling. The plant is powered by only one line, which poses a threat to radiation safety.
The temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP is again on the verge of blackout due to enemy shelling, which provoked the disconnection of one of the two power lines connecting the plant to the Ukrainian power grid, the Energy Ministry said on Monday, UNN reports.
Zaporizhzhia NPP is on the verge of blackout again. Today, on October 21, at 12:18, one of the two power lines connecting the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to the unified energy system of Ukraine was disconnected due to systematic hostile shelling
According to the Ministry of Energy, the plant is currently powered by only one power line. "The external power supply to the plant, which is necessary for its safe operation, is again under threat. In case of disconnection of the plant from external power supply, another complete blackout will occur at Zaporizhzhya NPP, which poses a threat to radiation safety," the ministry said.
"Due to hostile shelling, one of the power lines connecting the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to the Ukrainian power grid was again disconnected. As soon as the security situation allows, power engineers will do everything possible to restore the power line to ZNPP. Only the return of control over the occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP to Ukraine can guarantee the safe operation of Europe's largest nuclear power plant," said Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko.
